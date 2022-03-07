Best and Worst of AEW Revolution: William Regal makes a surprise debut, Big mistake with former WWE Superstar's debut, Issues with main event?

AEW Revolution did not disappoint and featured two major debuts as well as multiple incredible matches.

However, let's now step back and take a look at some things that All Elite Wrestling got right on the show as well as a couple of mistakes they may have made.

#3 Best - William Regal made his AEW debut

Following the brutal battle between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, we saw former NXT General Manager and wrestling legend William Regal make his AEW debut, breaking up the post-match brawl between Moxley and Danielson.

He then slapped both men and encouraged them to work together, and it looks like we could see the alliance between Moxley and Danielson after all, possibly masterminded by Regal.

Although we don't yet know what kind of role William Regal will have on AEW television, this was a great way to debut him. Signing Regal is a major coup for the promotion. Not only will the former WWE European Champion be an on-screen asset, his experience and knowledge will be invaluable behind the scenes.

#2 Worst - Shane 'Swerve' Strickland's debut got lost in the shuffle

Shane Strickland

Former WWE Superstar Shane Strickland made his debut at Revolution 2022, being announced by Tony Schiavone in the middle of the show.

But his debut got lost in the shuffle, especially with William Regal also debuting on the show and in a much more meaningful segment. Tony Khan could have held off Strickland's debut for a moment when he could have made a bigger impact.

#2 Best - Sting stole the show once again

Sting had a great showing tonight

Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara at Revolution to face AHFO's Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy.

The match was on a prominent position on the card and didn't disappoint. All six men left it all out in the ring and Sting, despite being in his sixties, rolled back the years once again and impressed once again.

Near the end of the match, we saw The Icon hit a dive off the railing and through Andrade and three tables.

#1 Worst - Predictable main event

AEW World Champion Hangman Page

The main event of AEW Revolution saw Hangman Page defending the world championship against Adam Cole. Despite the match being good, there was one major issue with it.

A lot of fans were pretty sure heading into this bout that Page would be retaining the title, and Cole's recent loss against Orange Cassidy seems even more strange in hindsight.

This match was definitely hurt in a way, with fans being unable to suspend their disbelief because they were pretty sure that The Panama City Playboy had no chance of winning.

#1 Best - CM Punk vs. MJF, Wardlow finally turns

CM Punk and MJF's feud is quickly going down as one of the best in AEW's relatively short history. The duo have been killing it on the mic in the lead-up to this match and the match delivered in every aspect. Watching this, it's easy to see why the moniker Best In The World suits Punk so much, the man is a master of his craft.

We also got some excellent storyline progression for Wardlow, who had also won the Face of The Revolution ladder match and a TNT title shot earlier in the night.

After MJF called him down to the ring, he fumbled around in his pockets, only to take out the Dynamite Diamond Ring after Punk had already taken down MJF, leaving the ring in a position where only Punk could benefit from it. It looks like Wardlow's turn on The Salt of the Earth and The Pinnacle is almost complete.

Edited by Kaushik Das