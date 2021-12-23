AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash - Best and Worst - Ex-WWE star debuts to create dissension; Big mistake with Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page's announcement?

AEW came up with all the guns blazing tonight with an eventful Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. It's been a while since Tony Khan brought a big name into his fold, but that changed this week as another former WWE Superstar showed up to change the landscape of the men's division.

The company kept the Greensboro audience in bated breath by delivering multiple high-stakes matches and segments. With a few buzzworthy announcements, All Elite Wrestling yet again generated a massive buzz with their two-hour compelling episode.

#5 Best: Kyle O'Reilly arrives to reform AEW's version of The Undisputed Era; split with The Young Bucks inevitable?

Although another ex-WWE star in AEW seems like the same old story, Kyle O'Reilly reuniting with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish felt nostalgic.

Following the victory over Orange Cassidy, the former Undisputed Era members stood tall with a different attitude, notably suggesting that they're back to rule the yard again. However, The Young Bucks didn't look very pleased with Cole's 'Christmas present'. One could easily smell the dissension between Superkliq somewhere down the road.

As things stand, Adam Cole and his friends are likely to hold the fort and may even turn on Nick and Matt Jackson. Pulling the trigger on an angle like this may prompt a faction war between AEW's version of The Undisputed Era and The Elite, with Kenny Omega returning to even the odds next year.

It would be interesting to see whether Cole's loyalty stands with The Young Bucks or if he wants to hold the entire fort with KOR and Fish coming into his fold.

#4 Worst: A predictable bout between Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose on AEW Dynamite

As the ongoing TBS title tournament draws to its closure, it's becoming increasingly predictable. Did anyone think Nyla Rose would be put over by Ruby Soho in the semi-finals tonight? To be fair, not many people anticipated that swerve.

Though Soho defeating Rose put a smile on everybody's face, it didn't generate any level of excitement for her final berth. Unfortunately, it also seems to have shed light on a possible outcome for the Thunder Rosa vs. Jage Cargill semi-finals match.

Given the current direction, AEW might book a typical babyface vs. heel clash by having Soho up against Cargill to determine the inaugural TBS Champion. Would anyone be intrigued about a tournament if they already know its winner in the first place? Let us know in the comments box.

