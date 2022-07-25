Best and worst of ROH Death Before Dishonor: Former WWE star wins his first world title; Jon Moxley's faction eye dream match with 9-time tag champs

This weekend, Ring of Honor produced Death Before Dishonor, its second major event since Tony Khan acquired the promotion. The night featured all of the promotion's titles on the line, including a two-out-of-three-falls match featuring FTR and a ROH title showdown to kick off the night.

Continuing from Supercard of Honor earlier this year, Death Before Dishonor featured remarkable wrestling and feel-good moments. However, as can be said with most wrestling shows, there were a number of missteps and questionable booking directions.

With all that being said, let's take a look at the best and worst moments to come from Death Before Dishonor, as well as each scenario's implications.

#5 (Best): Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia is the perfect generational feud

Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia went to war for the Pure title

The workhorse belt that is the ROH Pure Championship had another spectacle added to its lineage at Death Before Dishonor. Blue chip prospects of The Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society - Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia - collided for the coveted title.

Both were earmarked by Bryan Danielson back before AEW Revolution. The American Dragon wanted to bring talent like theirs to the forefront. Wrestling benefits from intense feuds and generational rivalries, such as Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart in WWE, and this is another rivalry that could become just as legendary.

The two wrestled a technical masterclass which saw Yuta retain his title. However, Daniel Garcia is far from done with The Blackpool Combat Club, as he will face off with Bryan Danielson himself at Fight for the Fallen. Garcia also lambasted the Pure Champion during the post-event media scrum.

#4 (Worst): Jonathan Gresham could have done with a longer title reign

Jonathan Gresham held the ROH title since Final Battle 2021

Jonathan Gresham lost the ROH title he had held since the promotion's Final Battle event, the last before Tony Khan's acquisition. Fans were shocked to see that the world title was on the line to open the event, and even more surprised when the Foundation was pinned by Claudio Castagnoli for a title change.

Gresham and the ROH world title felt like it could have delivered far more by this point, with the title defended occasionally and without significant build.

At Supercard of Honor, Gresham defeated Lineal ROH Champion Bandido to certify himself as the undisputed titleholder in the promotion. However, after having his name touted alongside the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Samoa Joe immediately there after, he is now without the title in just ROH's second major event under Tony Khan.

The match itself only lasted 11.5 minutes, an abysmal showing in any case considering the world title was on the line and the match was between two of the world's best wrestlers.

#3 (Best): Claudio Castagnoli wins his first world title just months after leaving WWE

With every cloud comes a silver lining, and although there is a bitter side of things in the form of Gresham's underwhelming title run, there is a remarkably sweet side with Claudio Castagnoli capturing his first world title.

Claudio made his name with ROH prior to becoming the Swiss Superman in WWE. But despite being one of the best wrestlers in the world for well over a decade, he'd never held a world title in or outside of WWE. That changed when he captured the ROH title this weekend at Death Before Dishonor.

His win asserted his dominance just months after his shocking departure from WWE. After stellar showings at Blood and Guts and Forbidden Door, Claudio has now added a third title to the growing super faction that is The Blackpool Combat Club.

It was a true feel-good moment to see the usually stoic star well up as he held his first major accolade.

#2 (Worst): Tully Blanchard Enterprises comes to an abrupt end at Death Before Dishonor

Tully Blanchard appeared to be building his own super faction

When FTR earned their babyface status among fans, they severed ties with their dastardly manager Tully Blanchard. The WWE Hall of Famer promised that he would not go quietly when he formed a new faction of monsters including Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona at Supercard of Honor, and recently added former ROH champ Jonathan Gresham to the mix.

But Death Before Dishonor announced the doom of the promising faction, as Prince Nana declared that he had 'acquired' the stable.

No disrespect to the new leadership, but the potential of Tully Blanchard Enterprises compared to what actually unfolded are night and day. After his relationship with FTR dissolved in bad blood, it appeared as though the stable's Gates of Agony could have been groomed for vengeance against the ROH tag champs.

The abrupt change in leadership could prove detrimental to the legitimacy and longevity of Cage, Kaun, Lion and Jonathan Gresham going forward.

#1 (Best): FTR has caught the attention of The Blackpool Combat Club

FTR and the Briscoes went to war for the second time at Death Before Dishonor, with the former WWE tag champs overcoming their rivals after a grueling two-out-of-three-falls match.

As it stands, the argument can be made that the former WWE Superstars are the best in the world right now. They hold major titles in ROH, AAA and NJPW, having added major scalps to their record, including the Rock N' Roll Express, the Briscoes and the Young Bucks in 2022 alone.

As will always be the case when a team gets as hot as FTR has, competition is rife and the best names will circle to take their shot at the crown. Death Before Dishonor teased fans with such competition as William Regal, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta emerged to cast their eyes on the triple tag champs.

As Claudio and Yuta held their titles aloft, it appeared as though the faction may want to add tag gold to the AEW, ROH World and Pure titles. This is what wrestling is about: the best of the best clashing for the undisputed crown. And there aren't many hotter acts in the world right now than FTR and The Blackpool Combat Club.

