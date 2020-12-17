Big match changed, interviews added ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, there was scheduled to be a crazy 14-man tag match featuring the Inner Circle against Best Friends, Top Flight, Varisty Blondes, and Brandon Cutler. However, a family matter has arose and it will not allow Wardlow to travel to tonight's episode.

So, the match has now been reduced to a 12-man tag match, and Cutler has been removed from the other team. There has been much talk about Cutler over the last few days, due to his tweet poking fun at what Jim Ross had to say on his podcast last week. His exclusion from the match simply makes the most sense though, due to him being the only member of that group not part of a tag team.

There is bound to be fan speculation over his removal. It simply can't be helped. Regardless, this should be an entertaining match and all eyes will be on how MJF and Sammy Guevara can co-exist.

MATCH UPDATE

Wardlow can’t travel due to a family matter, so tonight it will be a 12 man tag match with Inner Circle’s Jericho, MJF, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blonds & Top Flight!

Watch #AEWDynamite tonight LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/DfZwmHwuyJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020

Eddie Kingston will address his enemies tonight on AEW Dynamite

After taking out PAC and Penta El Zero in recent weeks, Eddie Kingston will speak to his enemies tonight on AEW Dynamite. The Mad King is looking to make a statement that he and his family aren't to be trifled with. With any luck, we will find out this evening how long PAC and Penta are expected to be out for.

AEW Dynamite's show is quite loaded tonight. Here is a list of everything that is currently announced:

Cody Rhodes goes one on one with Angelico of TH2

Matt Hardy and Private Party will face "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Silver, and Alex Reynolds in six-man tag team action

Eddie Kingston will address his enemies

Dustin Rhodes will be interviewed by Dasha Gonzalez

SCU vs. The Acclaimed

The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Varisty Blondes, and Top Flight in a 12-man tag match

Big Swole and NWA Women's World Champion, Serena Deeb will face Ivelisse and Diamante

We will hear from "The Icon" Sting

Kenny Omega will go one on one with Joey Janela in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match

Tonight on #AEWDynamite, Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies LIVE!



Watch Dynamite tonight on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/DYNvNwEJRp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020

To say that AEW Dynamite is stacked tonight would be an understatement. What are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.