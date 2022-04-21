"He’s like my adopted work dad" - AEW star shares details her relationship with Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn has had a significant impact on AEW, especially backstage. All Elite Wrestling announcer Dasha Gonzalez revealed that Gunn was responsible for getting her into the promotion.

Billy Gunn has been with AEW since 2019. Initially, the legend was hired as a coach and was mainly relegated to backstage appearances. Gunn would then form The Gunn Club with his two sons, Austin and Colten. The trio have since appeared on Dynamite and Rampage, revitalizing the veteran's career.

During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Gonzalez had resounding praise to share for the WWE Hall of Famer.

“He’s an incredible human being and he’s so knowledgeable about the industry and life in general, because he’s been through so much that he’s like my adopted work dad,” Dasha said.

What Happened When @WHWMonday



The success of the Attitude Era is still being felt today with stars like



: RAW 4.13.1998 is ad-free on "Billy Gunn still gets a huge pop when he comes out for AEW & it's because of his time with DX. It really is."The success of the Attitude Era is still being felt today with stars like @RealBillyGunn still performing. #WHW : RAW 4.13.1998 is ad-free on AdFreeShows.com "Billy Gunn still gets a huge pop when he comes out for AEW & it's because of his time with DX. It really is."The success of the Attitude Era is still being felt today with stars like @RealBillyGunn still performing.#WHW: RAW 4.13.1998 is ad-free on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/FbckkdKDZm

Dasha also spoke about the moment Billy Gunn contacted her and offered her an opportunity to join AEW.

“When I had gotten let go from WWE and he had found out he’s like, ‘We need you.’ He was the head coach at AEW at the time. When we had the Pay-Per-View in Daytona, which was Fyter Fest, he’s like, ‘Just come with me. Come to the back so they can see how awesome you are because we need you’, and I’m eternally grateful for that.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Want to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Billy Gunn wanted his sons to complete college before becoming professional wrestlers

During an exclusive interview with Muscle & Fitness, Billy Gunn opened up about his sons becoming wrestlers. Initially, he asked his sons to complete their education before going into wrestling.

"They wanted to do it, but our deal was they had to graduate college first. To do what I do at my level and to do it with them is so good. It’s still also fun that people still want to see me. I don’t want to let them down." (H/T: Muscle & Fitness)

While the legend and his sons were unsuccessful in defeating The Blackpool Combat Club, Gunn's sons seem to have a bright future ahead. It will be interesting to see who the trio feud with in the days ahead.

What are your thoughts on Billy Gunn's stint in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Pratik Singh