Blockbuster dream match teased for Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in AEW 

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley has had a successful run in AEW. He is the only wrestler in the promotion to hold the world title on three separate occasions. Japanese legend Jun Akiyama has revealed that he is interested in wrestling the Blackpool Combat Club member in the near future.

Jun Akiyama has been wrestling for over 30 years. The 53-year-old wrestler has competed in multiple promotions, mainly in the Land of the Rising Sun. He has held multiple tag team titles and singles titles in every Japanese promotion he has worked in. Akiyama recently made his AEW debut the night before the Full Gear pay-per-view.

On the November 18th episode of AEW Rampage, Jun Akiyama teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Following the victory, he wrestled Kingston in a single match at the Full Gear pay-per-view's buy-in. Kingston managed to get some retribution as he defeated Akiyama via pinfall.

During an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Akiyama mentioned that he enjoyed his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion and went on to note that he has his eyes on a couple of wrestlers in the promotion, namely, The Ocho Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.

“I would like to play a match if given the chance. It’s Chris Jericho, who is in condition at the same age, and Moxley, who I have never played against before,” Jun Akiyama said. (H/T Wrestletalk.com)

Jon Moxley seemingly injured during his match on AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley wrestled Hangman Adam Page. The last time the two wrestled, the three-time AEW World Champion hit a vicious clothesline that got Page concussed.

This time around, in their rematch, Hangman Adam Page managed to hit the Buckshot Lariat for the win. After the match, doctors attended to Moxley, and he was continuously asking the doctors what had happened.

Tune in on Wednesday to learn more about Moxley's medical condition.

