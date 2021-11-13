3 Reasons why Bobby Fish should join The Elite, and 2 reasons he shouldn't

Bobby Fish made his debut on AEW only a month ago, but the technical wrestler has been forcing everyone to recognize him. Most fans know Fish from his time with WWE NXT, where he was a member of the Undisputed Era. What few know is that he is nearly a 20-year veteran with a global career.

Fish began wrestling in the early 2000s, made appearances at smaller promotions, and had a lengthy run in Japan. He even had a short stint in kickboxing where he faced one opponent officially and won by TKO.

So far in AEW, Bobby Fish has had only eight matches but quickly went after bigger names such as Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk. He might have been unsuccessful in all three matches but Fish shined in all of them, especially when he faced Punk.

The former WWE Superstar has been attacking wrestlers and taking cheap shots to get back at them even after winning. This ruthlessness, as well as his vicious tactics, would fit very well with The Elite. Then again, Fish has not been on his own for long enough.

There's still a lot left for Bobby Fish to do and to prove to fans who have not been following him since his early years. So here are three reasons why he should join one of AEW's biggest factions, and two reasons he shouldn't.

#1. Should: Bobby Fish and Adam Cole were in the Undisputed Era

During his time in WWE, Fish teamed up with his long-time ally and friend, Kyle O'Reilly. Fish and O'Reilly joined Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, and together the four dominated NXT. He won the NXT Tag Team title on two occasions, once with O'Reilly and once with Strong.

Bobby Fish has undoubtedly worked well with Cole in the past, and as such, their chemistry has proven to be good. With the latter currently being one of the two former Undisputed Era members in AEW, it makes sense that Fish would gravitate to someone he works well with.

He has also worked with The Young Bucks before, which feeds into this even more. But Fish is unpredictable and could end up using The Elite or pulling Cole away.

