Bobby Lashley to destroy former WWE star and start a new alliance on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 28, 2025 11:41 GMT
Bobby Lashley WWE
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. [Images via WWE.com & AEW's Facebook]

A former WWE star could suffer the wrath of Bobby Lashley after their recent feud. The potential attack could lead to a new alliance on AEW Dynamite.

The All Mighty could attack former WWE star Swerve Strickland on the February 5 edition of Dynamite. The Realest is slated to lock horns with Ricochet on Dynamite next week in Atlanta. The feud has been going on for the past few weeks and is likely to culminate in a big match next week.

However, Bobby Lashley's interference can be expected, as he is still not done with Swerve Strickland. The Hurt Syndicate member defeated The New Flavor in a singles match at Full Gear 2024. The feud between the two is reportedly expected to be put back together after a few months, according to a recent report.

Therefore, Lashley could interfere in the match on February 5 and destroy Swerve, helping Ricochet take the win in the process. The sequence of events could lead to The Hurt Syndicate recruiting The Future of Flight. It would also be a great way to reignite the rivalry between The All Mighty and the former AEW World Champion.

Moreover, Ricochet joining The Hurt Syndicate has been teased for the past few months, and the February 5 episode of Dynamite may be the perfect time to pull the plug on the alliance. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Bobby Lashley won his first title in AEW last week

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Private Party in a dominating fashion. This is Lashley's first-ever tag team title reign in his illustrious career.

Moreover, it is also The Hurt Syndicate member's first title win in All Elite Wrestling.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Lashley going forward.

Edited by Yash Mittal
