Bobby Lashley to be fired from The Hurt Syndicate as MVP introduces AEW star as the new leader? Exploring the possibility

The Hurt Syndicate could undergo a transition as MVP might reveal an AEW name as the new leader after kicking Bobby Lashley out. The seeds were already planted last week.MVP formed 'The Hurt Syndicate' faction in AEW alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin right after their debut. The group has been dominating the roster for the past several months as the World Tag Team Champions. However, things could take a shift after top AEW star, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, becomes the new leader of the group.MJF joined the faction a few months back after weeks of teasing. However, he had a little fallout with the group in a backstage segment on Dynamite last week. After Max complained about the Syndicate not helping him enough, Lashley had had enough and put him in his place, saying he wants Max out of the faction by giving him a thumbs down.While it may look like MJF could be out of the Hurt Syndicate, he might be planning a swerve instead. The Salt of the Earth could manage to convince MVP and Shelton Benjamin to stay by his side, as only Bobby wants him out of the group.Following the dissension in the group, MVP may reveal MJF as the new leader of 'The Hurt Syndicate' after kicking Bobby Lashley out. It will be a massive swerve that will make the storyline more intriguing.Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's next challengers will be decided through a tournamentBobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been dominating the tag team division as the AEW World Tag Team Champions for months. After overcoming several challenges, a tag team title eliminator tournament has been announced, where the winners will challenge Bobby and Shelton for the titles at Forbidden Door 2025.FTR and the Bang Bang Gang have already advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament, while The Young Bucks and The Outrunners will square off in the next quarter-final this Wednesday on Dynamite.The last quarter-final match will be between Gates of Agony and Brodido. It remains to be seen which team will get to challenge the Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door.