Bobby Lashley might have doomed The Hurt Syndicate ahead of AEW Dynasty

Bobby Lashley had a strong choice of words on AEW Dynamite this week. However, there is a possibility that his actions might cost The Hurt Syndicate in a big way at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

During the April 2 edition of Dynamite, MJF again pitched himself to Lashley and MVP to join their faction. Despite his remarkable plea, The All Mighty blasted his attempt and made it clear that he did not like the former AEW World Champion.

As the segment ended, Lashley and MVP had a stare-down with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Toward the show's end, it was announced that Lashley and his partner, Shelton Benjamin, would defend the AEW World Tag Championship against them at Dynasty on Sunday.

However, Bobby Lashley's once again berating of MJF might have just made him an enemy. This could prove costly for The Hurt Syndicate, as the constant rejection might lead to Maxwell taking a drastic step and costing the duo their tag team titles at AEW Dynasty.

MJF has good reason for costing The Hurt Syndicate their AEW World Tag Team Titles

MJF decided to give his career a new direction after ending his feud with legends like Jeff Jarrett and Dustin Rhodes. In the process, he met MVP, who was keen on adding a fourth member to The Hurt Syndicate.

The former WWE United States Champion offered to do business with MJF, which he accepted last week on Dynamite. However, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin dismissed the idea. Lashley did the same thing again on AEW Dynamite this week, insulting MJF twice.

The Salt of the Earth, known for his pride and arrogance, might not stay quiet after embarrassment week after week. This could lead him to retaliate by interfering in their match against Big Bill and Bryan Keith at the Dynasty event, costing them their tag team titles.

MVP might have to pick sides between MJF and Bobby Lashley

During their first face-to-face meeting on Dynamite, MVP applauded MJF's remarkable AEW career. He offered MJF to join his faction and not the other way around.

Moreover, even after Lashley and Benjamin rejected the idea of MJF joining the faction, MVP still tried to reason with them. That could mean that the duo has developed a close companionship.

This could lead to a scenario where Lashley would make MVP choose between him and MJF, putting him in the spot. Furthermore, this might also hint at friction within The Hurt Syndicate in the following weeks.

An MJF vs Bobby Lashley feud might be on the horizon

MJF and Bobby Lashley are two of the biggest attractions for AEW. Witnessing their recent tensions, there is a huge possibility that Tony Khan might book this feud further, should MJF cost him and Benjamin the tag team titles and lead to a blockbuster match between them.

Moreover, adding the dynamics of MVP's allegiance to the mix would make it even more interesting. Franchise Playa having to pick between his longtime associate and a potential new cohort would add to the storyline and make it a must-watch program for the All-Elite landscape.

