Bobby Lashley to replace MJF in the Hurt Syndicate with 36-year-old former WWE champion? Exploring the chances

Bobby Lashley kicked out MJF from The Hurt Syndicate last week on Dynamite. It was the end of The Salt of the Earth's run with the faction, and now all fans are clamoring to see what is next following this rift. Lashley has a good reputation in All Elite Wrestling, and he might just have a plan to replace Friedman with a former WWE champion.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet could replace MJF in the coming weeks in The Hurt Syndicate. Recently, the ex-WWE star surprisingly praised Bobby Lashley on X/Twitter and even defended fans' criticism against him. While The One and Only has had rugged interactions with Lashley's faction in the past, such actions suggest that he might want to join The Hurt Syndicate.

MJF had a key role in Hurt Syndicate's operations in All Elite Wrestling for the past two months. Therefore, his exit leaves a major void in the faction. To fill this spot, Lashley might consider adding a top star like Ricochet, who has already been seeking an opportunity to join the stable. It would continue to solidify the group's dominance on the AEW roster.

Moreover, Ricochet has been wandering directionless in AEW for the past few weeks. He needs a major breakthrough to elevate himself on the roster. In addition to The Hurt Syndicate, Ricochet's AEW run has the potential to breathe new life into the high flyer's All Elite run. There are high chances for such an angle to unfold in the coming weeks in All Elite Wrestling.

Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has planned for Bobby Lashley's Hurt Syndicate down the line.

Bobby Lashley and Ricochet have a history from their days in WWE

Bobby Lashley and Ricochet's history dates back to their days in WWE. While they may not have been very good friends, they have been rivals. What is worth noting is that The One and Only was involved in a feud with The All Mighty when he and MVP created WWE's version of Hurt Syndicate.

The two stars have shared the ring multiple times in their careers before. However, the most memorable rivalry was in 2020-21 when Ricochet was feuding with Lashley's Hurt Business. The All Mighty and his faction made The One and Only's life miserable by ambushing him week after week.

Back then, Ricochet was a babyface for WWE, while Lashley was the top heel. However, in 2025, both talents are playing heels in All Elite Wrestling, creating an interesting dynamic for them to work with next. Only time will tell how things will unfold between the two stars from here on.

