Ricochet reacts to massive shots at Bobby Lashley's AEW run

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 02, 2025 02:26 GMT
Bobby Lashley & Ricochet are top AEW stars
Bobby Lashley & Ricochet are top AEW stars (Image via Bobby Lashley & Ricochet on X)

Bobby Lashley has proven to be a phenomenal addition to AEW since debuting in September 2024. The All Mighty has been presented as a dominant force of nature, which attracted some heat from wrestling fans. Surprisingly, fellow roster member Ricochet decided to address that on his X account.

The former WWE Champion left the Stamford-based promotion after his second run ended in August 2024. Just a month later, he debuted in AEW and aligned with MVP and Shelton Benjamin to re-form their stable, and they renamed it 'The Hurt Syndicate.'

Since then, Lashley has been majorly undefeated and also became the World Tag Team Champion with Benjamin. Apparently, this drew the ire of fans who believed that Lashley's booking, being a veteran, has been only about himself instead of helping elevate young talent, and not losing any of his matches.

Current All Elite Wrestling star Ricochet came to Bobby Lashley's defense with his response on X. The Future of Flight endorsed Lashley and believed that a talent like him should not end up in the losing column.

And he better not lose to anyone!! He's Bobby f*cking Lashley! GTFOH.

Bobby Lashley outlined the differences between AEW and WWE

Since Bobby Lashley has worked for both WWE and AEW, he outlined the differences in their working styles. According to The All Mighty, Tony Khan allowed more creative freedom to his talent and would implement changes suggested by them on numerous occasions.

“Another thing with AEW, you have a little bit more creative input. I think WWE, they had their agenda and what they wanted to do and you had to stay on course with what they were doing. I think with AEW, Tony Khan gives these guys an opportunity to voice their opinion, to kind of run their stories the way they would like to and they have some say in it. Of course, he’s the final say, so if he says no, no it is. But he gives these guys an opportunity to kinda hear their voice a little bit more and make changes accordingly.” [H/T - PWMania]

With the former WWE Champion becoming a cornerstone and having had a dominant run so far in AEW, a future world championship run and further success could be just around the corner for Bobby Lashley.

Edited by Harish Raj S
