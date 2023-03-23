Bobby Lashley could turn heel if WWE brings back former AEW star after a 3-year absence at WrestleMania 39

While WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has been a babyface for a significant period of time now, there is a good chance that a certain former AEW star's reappearance could turn him heel at WrestleMania 39.

The star in question is none other than Lio Rush. The 28-year-old star had teamed up with The All Mighty in 2018. Following his release from WWE, Rush has appeared in a number of places, including a short stint with AEW. He is currently active in the NJPW scene, where his pursuit of the Junior Heavyweight title was recently halted due to Hiromu Takahashi.

The WrestleMania event certainly has a knack for introducing surprise returns. Should Lio Rush make a comeback at the Stamford-based promotion, an alliance could be the catalyst for Bobby Lashley's heel turn. Furthermore, turning heel would also make for a compelling storyline in case Lashley continues his feud with Bray Wyatt, who fans adore at the moment.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



These pics are years apart 🤯🤯 Bobby Lashley does not get enough praise on how he just doesn’t ageThese pics are years apart 🤯🤯 Bobby Lashley does not get enough praise on how he just doesn’t age 🔥These pics are years apart 🤯🤯 https://t.co/DtGwqj1sl4

Bobby Lashley is quite adamant about appearing at WrestleMania 39

While it remains to be seen who Bobby Lashley's opponent will be at the upcoming premium live event, the All Mighty has expressed his intentions to be present at The Grandest Stage no matter what.

In a recent tweet, Lashley shared a picture of himself while making an interesting claim.

"I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

You can check out the original tweet here:

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

As of now, it remains to be seen what Bobby Lashley plans to do at the Showcase of the Immortals, and whether Lio Rush will make an appearance.

Do you think Lio Rush should return to manage Lashley at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes