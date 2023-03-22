Is Bobby Lashley missing WrestleMania 39? Predicting what will happen amid Bray Wyatt's WWE absence

Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania 39 status has been up in the air after speculations about Bray Wyatt's absence. However, it looks like The All Mighty might just still appear for The Show of Shows even without The Eater of Worlds.

In the past few days, it has been reported that Wyatt has not been seen on television for a while due to a reported physical injury. Due to this, his verbal back-and-forth with Lashley on the Road to WrestleMania was halted. Recent reports have suggested Wyatt may not make it to the April premium live event at all. Still, the same can't be said for Lashley.

Bobby Lashley would still most likely appear on WrestleMania 39 despite the absence of his rival. In a tweet, the RAW Superstar stated that he has worked too hard to not have a match and is ready to face anybody.

"I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

"I've worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

Both Lashley and Wyatt have not been seen on either RAW or SmackDown for a while. It's possible that Bobby's absence might be due to prepare him for his new opponent in WrestleMania 39.

Possible names to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

A number of people have teased a possible face-off with The All Mighty now that he may be looking for a new opponent. Interestingly, most of them are not even in WWE.

Brian Cage, whose contract is expiring soon with AEW, hinted at a possible rematch against Lashley. The former is undefeated against the current WWE star and Cage also expressed that he has a free schedule after the Supercard of Honor event held by ROH on March 31, 2023.

Another star who teased replacing Bray Wyatt was Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). The latter hinted that since he faced Lashley in his last WWE match before being released, it would be fitting if the RAW star was also his first opponent if he returns.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) also hinted that since he faced Lashley in his last WWE match before being released, it would be fitting if the RAW star was also his first opponent if he returns.

Some fans also suggested LA Knight face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 instead. The former has become a fan favorite and he’s been looking for his own opponent for the April event as well.

Another superstar Bobby could face is Uncle Howdy. The latter has been the one who physically engaged with The All Mighty in the past and he is also heavily connected with Wyatt. Once Bray returns, it's possible that the feud could continue due to Uncle Howdy's intervention.

It remains to be seen what the status of Bobby Lashley is now that WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching, and who would step up to be his possible opponent for the event.

