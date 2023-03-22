AEW star teases a blockbuster rematch against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

Rumors are swirling around the wrestling world as AEW star Brian Cage has teased a potential blockbuster rematch against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

The possibility of a match between Bobby Lashley and Brian Cage comes after Bray Wyatt, who was previously involved in a high-profile feud with Lashley, has been absent from WWE TV for several weeks, leaving his WrestleMania status in doubt.

Meanwhile, Cage's contract with AEW will expire soon, and news of WWE's interest in him has been making the rounds.

Earlier today on Twitter, The Machine mentioned a "forbidden door," which could be interpreted as a reference to the cross-promotional matches that have been taking place between All Elite Wrestling and other promotions such as Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In another tweet, Cage revealed he was undefeated against Bobby Lashley during his time at Impact Wrestling.

Check out his tweets below:

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi If there was a forbidden door like never before, lashley vs Cage ||| at WrestleMania would be it. If there was a forbidden door like never before, lashley vs Cage ||| at WrestleMania would be it.

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi -Undefeated against lashley at imapct.



-Best body guys of individual companies.



-heard lashley will need opponent at WM



-Pretty sure I got nothing to do and in town after SuperCard of honor -Undefeated against lashley at imapct. -Best body guys of individual companies. -heard lashley will need opponent at WM-Pretty sure I got nothing to do and in town after SuperCard of honor

A match against Lashley at WrestleMania 39 would be the perfect opportunity for Cage to make a statement and showcase his talent to the WWE Universe. Of course, it's still too early to say whether this dream match will become a reality.

Chris Jericho wants AEW to re-sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho wants AEW to re-sign "The Machine" Brian Cage, whose contract with the company will expire soon. The former world champion has praised Cage's recent performances, calling him "the best Brian Cage has ever been."

The Ocho also stated that he sees Cage as a valuable member of the AEW roster now:

"Six months ago I might have said ‘Well, whatever, if he stays, that’s cool,' but now I think he has become a way more valuable part of our roster and I would sign him for sure. Absolutely,” Jericho said.

Rumors of WWE's interest in Cage make it even more crucial for Tony Khan to secure his services in the long term.

Would you like to see Brian Cage in WWE? Sound off in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes