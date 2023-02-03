Chris Jericho wants AEW to re-sign former world champion amid rumors of WWE interest

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho certainly has an eye for talent, which is why has recently revealed he wants Tony Khan to re-sign one of his most promising talents to a new contract.

The star in question is current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, whose contract with AEW is set to expire in the coming weeks, leading to rumors that WWE might be interested in signing "The Machine."

Cage was notably absent from AEW for an extended period of time throughout 2022. However, he has been featured regularly on TV in 2023, with high-profile matches against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Konosuke Takeshita, and old rival Willie Mack.

Chris Jericho has noticed the momentum that Cage has gained in recent weeks, and with his contract coming to an end very soon, Jericho wants AEW to sign him to a new deal. Here's what he said about "The Machine" to the Daily Star:

“I think Brian Cage over the last six months is the best Brian Cage has ever been. I think he’s finally starting to understand some of the psychology of wrestling rather than just moves and that sort of thing. He is one of a kind with his size and agility, but now there is more intensity and I think he’s really understanding who he is as a wrestler." (H/T Fightful)

Jericho also stated that had Cage's contract ended six months ago, it wouldn't have been a big deal. However, he sees Brian as a very valuable member of the AEW roster.

"Six months ago I might have said ‘Well, whatever, if he stays, that’s cool,' but now I think he has become a way more valuable part of our roster and I would sign him for sure. Absolutely.” (H/T Fightful)

Chris Jericho will face Ricky Starks again if Starks can overcome the "Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet"

"The Ocho" is currently in a feud with Brian Cage's old tag team partner Ricky Starks, who has said he would like to face Chris Jericho again one-on-one. Jericho, of course, had other plans.

While he was more than happy to face Starks again, Jericho stated on the February 1st edition of Dynamite that Ricky will have to go through the "Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet" in order to get to "The Ocho."

Having already defeated Jake Hager, Starks will have to beat both Angelo Parker and Matt Menard in singles action before facing either Daniel Garcia or Sammy Guevara.

If Starks can achieve that, he will get another chance to beat Chris Jericho, with the most likely setting for the match being the upcoming Revolution Pay-Rer-View on March 5th.

Do you think Ricky Starks will go through the "Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet?" Let us know in the comments section down below!

