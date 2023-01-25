Brian Cage's AEW contract status revealed - Reports

AEW star Brian Cage is set to face Bryan Danielson in a major singles match on this week's Dynamite. But before that, we have an update on his contract status with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Machine signed with All Elite Wrestling in January 2020 and made his debut in the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing. Now, according to Fightful Select, Brian Cage's contract with AEW is set to expire "in a matter of weeks" if a new deal is not signed.

The report stated that Cage's contract was initially supposed to end last year, but All Elite Wrestling triggered an extension. It was added that the former FTW Champion was "pleasantly surprised" by AEW's decision as he hadn't featured much on television.

Fightful Select also reported that feelers have been sent "within WWE" to see if a potential move to the company is on the cards for Brian Cage. Though as of this moment, there is no concrete interest from either side.

Konnan has previously criticized AEW for Brian Cage's booking

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that it is heartbreaking to see The Machine being underutilized to such an extent in All Elite Wrestling.

The wrestling veteran claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion doesn't know "what to do" with Brian Cage:

"Bro you know what really breaks my heart every time I see this and I bet it breaks yours," said Konnan. "When I see Brian Cage. How could you miss on somebody that, you know, talented.

He looks like a nobody, like a stale... I am like oh my god, you have a star in your hands just like Warlord, and you don't even know what to do." (6:45 - 7:11)

Cage will fancy his chances against The American Dragon on this week's Dynamite. However, with an uncertain contract situation and the latter's current storyline, it is highly unlikely that The Machine will walk out victorious.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Brian Cage in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think Cage should stay with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

