"He looks like nobody, like a stale" - Konnan rips into AEW for being clueless about former IMPACT World Champion's booking 

Wrestling Veteran Konnan is apparently not pleased with the way AEW has botched the booking of former IMPACT World Champion, Brian Cage.

The "Machine" has been with Tony Khan's Promotion ever since he debuted at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23rd. He has also been the FTW Champion, having been given the title by Taz himself.

Despite being quite proficient in the ring as well as being a former IMPACT World Champion, his run in AEW has been quite eventless. Speaking about Brian Cage on a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated his displeasure for the star's booking till date:

"Bro you know what really breaks my heart every time I see this and I bet it breaks yours," said Konnan. "When I see Brian Cage. How could you miss on somebody that, you know, talented. He looks like a nobody, like a stale... I am like oh my god, you have a star in your hands just like Warlord, and you don't even know what to do." (6:45 - 7:11)

A former NJPW Star has claimed that Tony Khan is scared to book him and Brian Cage in AEW

Brian Cage's lack of regular booking has been pointed out by another star as well.

In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, former NJPW star Flip Gordon stated the following:

"I don't think someone's gonna be able to beat us, me and Brian Cage are on a roll. I don't know what Tony Khan's thinking. Why is he not booking the Flippin' Machines? I'll tell you why. Because he's scared. Because we would embarrass every single tag team in that company," said Gordon. (31:48 - 32:30)

Flip Gordon and Brian Cage were the WSW Tag Team Champions while working together as The Flippin' Machines. It remains to be seen if these criticisms will make Tony Khan put Cage to better use in his Promotion.

