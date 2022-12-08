AEW Dynamite Results: WWE legend officially bids goodbye, The Rock referenced, Saraya's (fka Paige) next match announced

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five matches, including two title matches and multiple segments.

So, without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling @AEW It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is coming to you LIVE from Austin, TX on TBS RIGHT NOW! We're starting things off with the #DynamiteDiamondBattleRoyale It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is coming to you LIVE from Austin, TX on TBS RIGHT NOW! We're starting things off with the #DynamiteDiamondBattleRoyale! https://t.co/EEN73Cr4gD

Orange Cassidy was tossed over the ropes, but he held on. The Blade then hit a shot to the gut to eliminate the All-Atlantic Champion. Dustin Rhodes eliminated Kip Sabian next. The Butcher then attacked Rhodes and eliminated him from the contest.

Brian Cage eliminated Dalton Castle before Jungle Boy took Cage out of the contest. Jungle Boy and Ricky Starks teamed up to take on Ethan Page before Starks eliminated The Butcher. Jack Perry threw Lee Moriarty out of the ring, but W. Morrissey took him out at ringside and eliminated him.

Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and Ricky Starks were the final four competitors. Hardy and Page dominated Dean, and the WWE legend hit a Twist of Fate on the latter. Ethan eliminated Dean. Matt Hardy looked to hit a Twist of Fate on Starks, but he avoided it and eliminated Hardy.

Toward the end of the match, Starks and Page were the only stars left. Ethan Page looked to hit a powerbomb on Ricky Starks, but he held on to the top rope to win the battle royal.

Result: Ricky Starks wins the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

Grade: B

MJF confronts Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

MJF came down to the ring as soon as Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. But first, he took shots at Bryan Danielson and brought up his heinous betrayal of William Regal. The Devil then focused on Starks and called him 'Dollar Store Dwayne' and The Pebble.

Ricky Starks responded by mentioning that MJF always tries to get cheap heat with his antics and then took jibes at The Devil's wardrobe. He then talked about MJF running away from responsibility and how he didn't do the same.

Starks said that while he has earned everything so far in his career, MJF got handed everything.

Ricky Starks vowed to defeat MJF on next week's Dynamite before the latter hit a low blow on his challenger. He looked to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but Starks avoided it and hit a spear to stand tall.

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin had the early advantage as he hit a dropkick to take Samoa Joe down. He then attempted a suicide dive outside, but Joe evaded it. The champion then smashed Allin into the guardrails before launching more offense in the ringside area.

Joe looked for a powerbomb on the concrete but hit a snap powerslam instead. The Samoan Submission Machine continued his domination before hitting a big boot and senton combination for a two-count. Darby Allin made his comeback by sending Samoa Joe to the steel steps. He then hit the Coffin Drop on the outside and followed it up with the Code Red inside the squared circle for a two-count.

Toward the end of the match, Allin dropped Joe from the top rope and followed it with another Coffin Drop. However, Samoa Joe caught him in the Coquina Clutch to pick the submission victory.

Result: Samoa Joe retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Post-match, Joe attacked Allin and hit a Muscle Buster on a skateboard. He looked to apply the Coquina Clutch, but Wardlow came out to make the save and chased away Samoa Joe.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia started the match, respectively. Jake Hager gave Claudio Castagnoli his hat, but he kicked it away toward the fans. Hager got the early advantage against Yuta before tagging in Garcia. The latter continued the momentum before Yuta responded with a power slam and a senton.

Castagnoli and Hager were tagged in. The Swiss Superman went for a pinfall, but Hager kicked out. At one point, Yuta looked for a high-flying move, and JAS got the advantage after a distraction from Sammy Guevara. The heels worked on Wheeler Yuta before he made the tag to Claudio Castagnoli.

Castagnoli and Hager were the legal competitors. The Swiss star unloaded with uppercuts on his former partner and followed it up with a hurricanrana. Claudio then hit the Giant Swing on Jake Hager. Guevara tried for another distraction ringside, but Jon Moxley took him out with a right hand.

Towards the end of the match, Hager applied the Ankle Lock on Claudio, and Garcia had the Dragon Tamer locked in on Yuta. Castagnoli got out of it and pushed Hager towards Garcia. He then hit an uppercut to pick up the victory.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Tony Schiavone presented a pre-recorded promo of William Regal. The WWE veteran explained his decision to betray Blackpool Combat Club before Jon Moxley cut a passionate promo about pro-wrestling.

He then vowed to end the feud with JAS at Final Battle and also laid out a challenge for this week's AEW Rampage.

Jade Cargill and The Baddies vs. Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue, and Madison Rayne on AEW Dynamite

Skye Blue and Red Velvet started the match, respectively. After a back-and-forth, Leila Grey and Madison Rayne were tagged in. The latter hit a dropkick before tagging in Blue.

Blue looked to hit a suicide dive on the outside, but Red Velvet caught her and delivered some heavy strikes to take advantage. Skye Blue got out of trouble after an intense struggle and tagged in Kiera Hogan. Jade Cargill was also tagged in at this point.

Hogan came in with a flurry of offenses before Cargill stopped her momentum with a chokeslam. The latter looked to hit the Jaded, but Hogan avoided it and made the tag to Madison Rayne. However, Jade Cargill successfully hit the Jaded on Rayne to pick up the victory for her team.

Result: Jade Cargill and The Baddies win

Grade: B

In a backstage interview, Dr. Britt Baker confronted Saraya. The former women's champion challenged her to a tag team match at the AEW Dynamite episode on January 11, 2023.

However, it won't be a singles match, as Baker would team up with Jamie Hayter. Hence, Saraya must find a partner by the next month's episode.

The Acclaimed (c) vs. FTR - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match on AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood and Anthony Bowens started the match, respectively. After a back-and-forth between the two teams, Bowens got a near fall with a reversal cover on Cash Wheeler. Max Caster and Dax Harwood were tagged in.

Harwood hit a shoulder tackle, but Caster responded with a dropkick. The Acclaimed got the advantage after hitting a double-team move and then started scissoring.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens then applied double sharpshooters as FTR managed to reach the ropes. Harwood and Wheeler came back into the match by shoving The Acclaimed into the ring post. FTR was in control before Caster took Wheeler down with a top rope move. At one point, FTR hit a double Piledriver on Bowens before Caster saved him from a pinfall with a spear.

FTR then shoved Caster onto Bowens and hit the Big Rig on Max Caster. However, Anthony Bowens broke up the pinfall attempt.

Toward the end of the match, Cash Wheeler hit a lariat on Max Caster for a two-count. He then went for a powerbomb, but Caster reversed it to retain the titles on Dynamite.

Result: The Acclaimed def. FTR on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes