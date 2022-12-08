[WATCH] AEW airs William Regal seemingly bidding farewell on Dynamite ahead of imminent WWE return 

There have been several rumors that William Regal is leaving AEW soon. Amidst these, on tonight's episode of Dynamite, it seemed like the multi-time Intercontinental Champion said his final goodbye to the promotion.

Last week on Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF shocked the world as he attacked the 54-year-old wrestling veteran. The former NXT General Manager was rushed to the hospital following the attack.

On tonight's episode, following the tag team match between Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society, Tony Schiavone got in the ring and asked Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley to shift their focus to the Titantron to listen to a final message from the two-time Intercontinental Champion.

The message was seemingly taped after AEW Full Gear. William Regal shared the real reason he betrayed Moxley at the pay-per-view.

“Jon Moxley is a very, very calculated man, he’ll understand this. The reason why I did what I did, and to lead by example, was to teach you the final thing that I could ever teach you, always stay one step ahead and make sure you always keep eyes in the back of your head. I’m Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die. Fellas it’s been emotional,” William Regal said. [01:39 - 02:13]

During the ROH: Final Battle media call, Tony Khan confirmed that the WWE veteran's contract would be up at the end of this month, and he will return to the Triple H-led promotion.

