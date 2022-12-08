Create

[WATCH] AEW airs William Regal seemingly bidding farewell on Dynamite ahead of imminent WWE return 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 08, 2022 08:49 AM IST
William Regal
Multi-time WWE Intercontinental Champion - William Regal

There have been several rumors that William Regal is leaving AEW soon. Amidst these, on tonight's episode of Dynamite, it seemed like the multi-time Intercontinental Champion said his final goodbye to the promotion.

Last week on Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF shocked the world as he attacked the 54-year-old wrestling veteran. The former NXT General Manager was rushed to the hospital following the attack.

"You are now in the era of @The_MJF and my reign of terror has just begun."Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/4UOINJhJfT

On tonight's episode, following the tag team match between Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society, Tony Schiavone got in the ring and asked Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley to shift their focus to the Titantron to listen to a final message from the two-time Intercontinental Champion.

The message was seemingly taped after AEW Full Gear. William Regal shared the real reason he betrayed Moxley at the pay-per-view.

“Jon Moxley is a very, very calculated man, he’ll understand this. The reason why I did what I did, and to lead by example, was to teach you the final thing that I could ever teach you, always stay one step ahead and make sure you always keep eyes in the back of your head. I’m Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die. Fellas it’s been emotional,” William Regal said. [01:39 - 02:13]
.@RealKingRegal is #BlackpoolCombatClub until the day he dies.#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/DaHOO9dQMp

During the ROH: Final Battle media call, Tony Khan confirmed that the WWE veteran's contract would be up at the end of this month, and he will return to the Triple H-led promotion.

What role would you like Regal to play in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

