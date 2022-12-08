Major AEW star references Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena amidst fiery rant against top talent on Dynamite

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, two WWE legends were referenced. They were none other than The Rock and John Cena. Tonight's opening match was the Dynamite Ring, Battle Royal. Following the match, Ricky Starks (the current holder of The Dynamite Diamond Ring) and the reigning AEW World Champion MJF walked out and cut a rant at the winner.

The Battle Royal got the crowd amped up. The final two wrestlers in the match were 'All-Ego' Ethan Page and 'Absolute' Ricky Starks. After exchanging blows back and forth, the former FTW Champion eliminated Page to earn the victory.

Immediately after the match, the AEW World Champion walked out and did not give any time for Starks to celebrate his win. The Devil claimed to be a bad man and referenced 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. Friedman also mentioned that he did not doubt that he would defeat Ricky Starks in their title match next week.

“Cause I’m a bad, bad man, and that’s why from a week from now, I’m going to be a four-time, four-time, four-time, fo… fo… fo… four-time beautiful Dynamite Diamond Ring Champion and I’ll still be the holder of the grandest prize of them all, that Triple B baby!" MJF said. [00:27 - 00:55]

Following that, MJF stated that Starks is a knock-off version of The Rock.

"Now Richard, these people seem to really like you around here huh?... You are very talented, you really are. But you want to know the truth bud?... Considering the fact that you’ve stolen literally everything else from that guy, because no offense Richard, you ain’t nothing more than a Dollar Store Dwayne [Johnson].” [1:00 - 02:10]

Following MJF's promo, Ricky Starks took the microphone and talked about why he would be the one to dethrone The Devil.

