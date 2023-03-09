Current AEW star potentially seeking free agency amidst WWE connections - Reports

It has been speculated for months that WWE has been keeping an eye on current AEW talent Brian Cage. It was reported earlier this year that the Machine's contract with Tony Khan's promotion was set to expire soon, and now new details are shedding light on Cage's desire to become a free agent.

The drama between Brain Cage and AEW has been ongoing for a period of time now. Cage was reportedly not pleased with his booking and position on the card. In early January, it was reported that Brian Cage's AEW contract was set to expire in the very near future, with some estimating that All Elite Wrestling only had weeks to possibly re-sign the former IMPACT World Champion.

According to today's report from Fightful Select, AEW recently tried to extend Brian Cage's contract through at least June, with the company attempting to make up for the time that Cage spent on the shelf injured. However, the 39-year-old California native reportedly put a stop to it, with Fightful stating that Cage wants to seek free agency once his contract is up. The outlet notes that as of right now, Cage and AEW have agreed to work through March. That covers the Ring of Honor pay-per-view Supercard of Honor on March 31st.

More interesting is WWE's potential interest in Brian Cage. According to Fightful, WWE has expressed interest in having conversations with Cage should he become a free agent. This corroborates Fightful's original report on Cage's contract status, which noted that feelers had been sent to WWE to test the waters of a possible move.

The outlet also mentioned that at this moment, Cage has some "heavy hitters" within AEW who support him.

Chris Jericho recently expressed that he wants Brian Cage to stay in AEW, despite rumors of him joining WWE

During an interview with the Daily Star in February, Chris Jericho spoke very highly of Brian Cage. The former world champion was adamant that he wanted AEW to re-sign Cage, praising his work inside the ring.

"I think Brian Cage over the last six months is the best Brian Cage has ever been. I think he’s finally starting to understand some of the psychology of wrestling rather than just moves and that sort of thing. He is one of a kind with his size and agility, but now there is more intensity and I think he’s really understanding who he is as a wrestler." (H/T Fightful)

Brian Cage is currently one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. His team The Embassy – made up of him, Toa Liona, and Kaun – won the belts at ROH Final Battle last year.

