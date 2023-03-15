There's only one man who can face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania if Bray Wyatt can't make it

Bray Wyatt's current WrestleMania status is up in the air since there are reports that he is dealing with a "physical issue" that could prevent him from competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bobby Lashley has noted that he is open to competing against anyone rather than missing the show itself. With just two weeks to go until the biggest event of the year, the company appears to have backed itself into a corner.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Only one man could step up to Lashley at WrestleMania, and that's Uncle Howdy. It could be seen as him testing the water for Wyatt, or at least getting some revenge if WWE went with an angel that saw Lashley injure Wyatt in a backstage segment and made sure he wouldn't recover in time for 'Mania.

It would be even more personal if Howdy revealed himself as Wyatt's real brother, Bo Dallas. He can make a statement by stepping in for his brother because he wants revenge for Lashley's actions.

Bo Dallas would be the perfect replacement for Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's feud with Lashley has already been openly criticized by fans and pundits online.

Since Lashley didn't appear on RAW, it's not completely out of the question that WWE has dropped the feud altogether. But The Almighty still deserves to be part of the Show of Shows, so the creative team could be working overtime to ensure that he makes it to 'Mania.

Bo Dallas hasn't been revealed as Uncle Howdy yet, but if he is able to unveil himself in the coming weeks and step in for his brother, then it could be beneficial to the storyline. The company can avoid Wyatt just being taken off and replaced by someone completely irrelevant to the feud.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will be a part of WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes