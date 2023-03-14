"Give Lashley all he can handle," "Put on a star match" - Fans believe rising WWE Superstar should face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley found himself in a tricky situation ahead of WWE RAW as there is a possibility that he might not be getting a chance to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, fans believe LA Knight would be a suitable opponent for The All Mighty at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last month, Bray Wyatt expressed interest in facing Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar ahead of Elimination Chamber 2023. After a controversial ending to Lashley vs. Lesnar at the event, Wyatt began targeting The All Mighty for a possible match at WrestleMania 39.

Last night, Fightful suggested that Bray Wyatt could not compete due to physical issues, seemingly jeopardizing his match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. However, fans believe a better bout is in store as LA Knight could end up putting a stellar performance against The All Mighty at the event.

Check out some of the reactions:

I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Spartaprime @Spartaprime @fightbobby Bobby Lashley's Toughness mixed with LA Knight's smart ass comeback's makes for a good rivalry #WWERaw @fightbobby Bobby Lashley's Toughness mixed with LA Knight's smart ass comeback's makes for a good rivalry #WWERaw https://t.co/ic1QRmay3p

TimHerdlickV2 @HerdlickV2 @fightbobby Since @RealLAKnight doesn't have anyone for Wrestlemania we can hopefully get this match. @fightbobby Since @RealLAKnight doesn't have anyone for Wrestlemania we can hopefully get this match.

EVC @EVC62986 @fightbobby Have LA Knight step up and give Lashley all he can handle. Start building Knight up @fightbobby Have LA Knight step up and give Lashley all he can handle. Start building Knight up

Scott Jackson @ScottJackson79 @fightbobby I heard a certain L.A. Knight is looking for a Mania dance partner. @fightbobby I heard a certain L.A. Knight is looking for a Mania dance partner.

It would be interesting to see what the company does with LA Knight, as new reports have stated that Knight could get a big push in WWE after WrestleMania 39.

Bray Wyatt could still wrestle against Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last year, Bray Wyatt shocked the world when he returned to WWE after weeks of White Rabbit teasers. However, his comeback has arguably been lackluster, according to some fans.

Bray Wyatt's first televised bout following his return was against LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where the two locked horns in a Pitch Black Match. Many suggested that the contest failed to live up to the hype surrounding it.

Last night, it was rumored that The Eater of the Worlds is facing a physical issue that might cause him to stay on the sidelines for a while. According to the Wrestling Observer, the planned match between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley is still on for the event.

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania, and he should be back very soon. That’s pretty much all I can say – there is something to it, but I’m not at liberty to discuss it. As far as I know, everything I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that," reported Dave Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see if The All Mighty can single-handedly continue his feud with Bray Wyatt or if WWE decides to find another opponent for Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on the Bray Wyatt situation? Sound off in the comments section below.

