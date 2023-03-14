Update on Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 status after sudden disappearance from WWE programming - Reports

Bray Wyatt's match at WrestleMania 39 is seemingly in jeopardy since the former WWE Champion missed the company's live event at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. A new report has provided an update on the SmackDown star's status for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

The Eater of the Worlds has been missing from WWE programming since the start of his feud against Bobby Lashley. He was also scheduled to face LA Knight at the Road to WrestleMania house show in New York. However, Wyatt was a no-show at the event, with Braun Strowman replacing him.

There have been numerous reports on the former Universal Champion's status since then, with Fightful Select noting that Bray Wyatt is sidelined with a "Physical issue."

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio provided an update on the situation, stating that Wyatt's match against Bobby Lashley is still on for WrestleMania 39.

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania, and he should be back very soon. That’s pretty much all I can say – there is something to it, but I’m not at liberty to discuss it. As far as I know, everything I’ve been told is that it’s not a creative issue or anything like that." (H/T WrestleTalk)

According to WWE Sources, Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue,"

Bobby Lashley hinted that Bray Wyatt could miss WWE WrestleMania 39

While the WrestleMania 39 match between Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt is still on according to Dave Meltzer, the All Mighty hinted otherwise through a recent tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Lashley seemingly addressed the rumors of his match being nixed. The former WWE Champion stated that he doesn't care who it is that steps up to him at WrestleMania, and that he was ready to fight.

"I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.”

I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Bray Wyatt has only competed in one televised match since his return to the company last year. The former Universal Champion defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble.

While the build-up to his match against Bobby Lashley has been sub-par, fans will be hoping to see the Eater of the World compete at the grandest stage once again.

