"Vince must be back," "Triple H was scammed"- Fans react to former Universal Champion potentially walking out of WWE

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming since taking over the reins of the creative department from Vince McMahon. One of Hunter's most notable works was bringing Bray Wyatt back to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, the wrestling world has been abuzz with speculations that the Eater of the Worlds could walk out of the company.

The former Universal Champion recently kickstarted a feud against Bobby Lashley. However, the rivalry between the two has not progressed much as Wyatt was absent from weekly programming.

The 35-year-old was also a no-show at this week's live event at Madison Square Garden, where he was slated to face LA Knight. Wyatt was replaced by Braun Strowman, who made quick work of the former NXT star.

Fightful Select provided an update on the situation, stating that Bray Wyatt is out due to 'Physical Issues.' The news source could not confirm the rumors of him 'walking out' of WWE due to creative issues.

With multiple reports throughout the day suggesting different things, fans had a field day with memes and reactions. Embedded below are a few of the many posts:

NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ @nhathaniel_h Bray Wyatt’s actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and his fellow superstars. Bray Wyatt’s actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and his fellow superstars. https://t.co/weAb6lhTWn

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Triple H when Bray Wyatt started pitching ideas in the writers room: Triple H when Bray Wyatt started pitching ideas in the writers room: https://t.co/ZFwvElQzng

Terrible Chief @summerswetchild Lol so Bray Wyatt is now on his way out of WWE after just 5 months? Triple was scammed Lol so Bray Wyatt is now on his way out of WWE after just 5 months? Triple was scammed

ᶜᵃˢᵗᵉʳ ˢʰᵉˡˡ @castergunx Bray Wyatt’s 2022-2023 run in a nutshell

Bray Wyatt’s 2022-2023 run in a nutshellhttps://t.co/WAdphqLaoI

Layo @RamirezLayo @wrestlelamia He really thought wwe was going to give him full creativity control @wrestlelamia He really thought wwe was going to give him full creativity control

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel Bray Wyatt after returning, cashing some checks, and wasting everyone’s time for 6 months of “story” where not one bit of progression took place, then leaving:



Bray Wyatt after returning, cashing some checks, and wasting everyone’s time for 6 months of “story” where not one bit of progression took place, then leaving: https://t.co/KcQZ2YW0gC

Suit Williams 👔 @SuitWilliams Bray Wyatt possibly taking his ball and going home is powering me through this Monday. My goodness, what an all-time robbery this run has been. Bray Wyatt possibly taking his ball and going home is powering me through this Monday. My goodness, what an all-time robbery this run has been.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Bray Wyatt making up his mind after Brock Lesnar said he wanted to work with Omos instead of him at WrestleMania Bray Wyatt making up his mind after Brock Lesnar said he wanted to work with Omos instead of him at WrestleMania https://t.co/RPZUg35gbW

Unbooking The Tank-itory @UttTank



There are also rumours that the Undertaker whispered, "They're planning to book you against Tank Abbott."



#TankFacts There are rumours flying about that Bray Wyatt has left WWE.There are also rumours that the Undertaker whispered, "They're planning to book you against Tank Abbott." There are rumours flying about that Bray Wyatt has left WWE.There are also rumours that the Undertaker whispered, "They're planning to book you against Tank Abbott."#TankFacts https://t.co/ANR5MPfusa

WWE veteran questioned Triple H's booking of Bray Wyatt

Triple H taking over the keys to WWE's creative department came as a welcome change for wrestling fans as many had gotten tired of Vince McMahon's booking.

However, Hunter's booking of Bray Wyatt has not been well-received by the WWE Universe. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantel pointed out that a feud against LA Knight will work better for the Eater of the Worlds as compared to the company's current plans for him:

"Actually, Bray [Wyatt] vs. LA Knight would mean more on the card than Brock [Lesnar] and Bray Wyatt, because at least they have some kind of history together. That was actually fairly interesting. And I thought it was just a way to kill off LA Knight. Actually, LA Knight came out of that in stronger shape than Bray Wyatt did. So tell me, how does that work?" said the veteran.

Mantell continued:

"I'll say one thing about LA Knight - he can talk a house. And people enjoy that, and he's probably the closest thing, he's not Stone Cold, but he has that effect on people when he's talking, because you want to kill him, but you kind of like him. He's the perfect heel. He and Bray Wyatt, they had a little bit of steam on it, and it just went to nothing. How can that happen when Triple H is sitting and talking to them every day?"

It'll be interesting to see how Triple H and Co. deal with the situation in case Bray Wyatt does walk out of WWE. Finding an opponent for Bobby Lashley this close to WrestleMania won't be an easy task for Hunter.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes