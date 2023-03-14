"Vince must be back," "Triple H was scammed"- Fans react to former Universal Champion potentially walking out of WWE

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming since taking over the reins of the creative department from Vince McMahon. One of Hunter's most notable works was bringing Bray Wyatt back to the Stamford-based promotion.
However, the wrestling world has been abuzz with speculations that the Eater of the Worlds could walk out of the company.
The former Universal Champion recently kickstarted a feud against Bobby Lashley. However, the rivalry between the two has not progressed much as Wyatt was absent from weekly programming.
The 35-year-old was also a no-show at this week's live event at Madison Square Garden, where he was slated to face LA Knight. Wyatt was replaced by Braun Strowman, who made quick work of the former NXT star.
Fightful Select provided an update on the situation, stating that Bray Wyatt is out due to 'Physical Issues.' The news source could not confirm the rumors of him 'walking out' of WWE due to creative issues.
With multiple reports throughout the day suggesting different things, fans had a field day with memes and reactions. Embedded below are a few of the many posts:
WWE veteran questioned Triple H's booking of Bray Wyatt
Triple H taking over the keys to WWE's creative department came as a welcome change for wrestling fans as many had gotten tired of Vince McMahon's booking.
However, Hunter's booking of Bray Wyatt has not been well-received by the WWE Universe. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantel pointed out that a feud against LA Knight will work better for the Eater of the Worlds as compared to the company's current plans for him:
"Actually, Bray [Wyatt] vs. LA Knight would mean more on the card than Brock [Lesnar] and Bray Wyatt, because at least they have some kind of history together. That was actually fairly interesting. And I thought it was just a way to kill off LA Knight. Actually, LA Knight came out of that in stronger shape than Bray Wyatt did. So tell me, how does that work?" said the veteran.
Mantell continued:
"I'll say one thing about LA Knight - he can talk a house. And people enjoy that, and he's probably the closest thing, he's not Stone Cold, but he has that effect on people when he's talking, because you want to kill him, but you kind of like him. He's the perfect heel. He and Bray Wyatt, they had a little bit of steam on it, and it just went to nothing. How can that happen when Triple H is sitting and talking to them every day?"
It'll be interesting to see how Triple H and Co. deal with the situation in case Bray Wyatt does walk out of WWE. Finding an opponent for Bobby Lashley this close to WrestleMania won't be an easy task for Hunter.
