Wrestling legend questions Triple H for his booking of 35-year-old SmackDown star (Exclusive)

As far as WWE creative goes, Triple H has brought a renaissance within the company in the last seven months. Despite critical acclaim, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently questioned The Game for his booking of former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt, who has been a key part of SmackDown programming since his return to WWE in October 2022, seems to have gone off the rails in terms of momentum. His first feud back in the company was against LA Knight, where Bray Wyatt won in a Pitch Black Match, which received mixed reactions.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke in detail about Brock Lesnar reportedly refusing to work with Bray Wyatt. He stated that LA Knight versus Wyatt would make a lot more sense and praised the former.

"Actually, Bray [Wyatt] vs. LA Knight would mean more on the card than Brock [Lesnar] and Bray Wyatt, because at least they have some kind of history together. That was actually fairly interesting. And I thought it was just a way to kill off LA Knight. Actually, LA Knight came out of that in stronger shape than Bray Wyatt did. So tell me, how does that work? And I'll say one thing about LA Knight - he can talk a house. And people enjoy that, and he's probably the closest thing, he's not Stone Cold, but he has that effect on people when he's talking, because you want to kill him, but you kind of like him. He's the perfect heel. He and Bray Wyatt, they had a little bit of steam on it, and it just went to nothing." [5:45 - 6:40]

He also questioned Triple H about his booking of Bray Wyatt. The legend said that he doesn't understand how The Eater of Worlds' poorly-received run has been allowed to happen with The Game at the helm.

"And that can happen as we've just seen. How can that happen when Triple H is sitting and talking to them every day?" [6:41 - 6:57]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo thinks Triple H may have already given up on Bray Wyatt

There doesn't seem to be a lot of positive noise surrounding Bray Wyatt right now.

On the most recent episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he saw how things unfolded between Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt on SmackDown and understands why Brock Lesnar reportedly refused to work with Wyatt.

He believes that the last-minute change of plans for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is an indication that Triple H may have already given up on The Eater of Worlds.

"It makes it clear to me. Bro, I don't know. Between Bobby and Bray? My gosh, bro. Everything that I'm seeing, and hearing, man, it almost sounds like they have given up on Bray. I mean, I am not reading anything positive," admitted the former WWE writer. [16:20 - 17:00]

Wyatt is likely to face Bobby Lashley at the upcoming WrestleMania event. The two started a feud following Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the feud in the coming weeks.

