"This guy could be" - Booker T recalls comparing former NXT Champion to WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Booker T recently recalled his statements comparing AEW star Adam Cole to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Cole is a former NXT Superstar, while Michaels is a producer on WWE's third brand. He formed a friendship with The Heartbreak Kid during his stint with the company while being a massive fan of the latter. Despite signing with AEW last year, The Panama City Playboy still has a strong relationship with the legend.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker recalled his comments about Cole during the latter's tenure with the Stamford-based promotion. He previously stated that the AEW star could be the next HeartBreak Kid. However, he refrained from comparisons since Cole is no longer in WWE's "structured environment."

"Well, I think what I said about Adam Cole when he was in WWE, I think this guy could be the next Shawn Michaels, that's what I said about Adam Cole when he was in the WWE. And why don't I say that now about Adam Cole? It's because he's not in the WWE, okay? He's not in that structured environment like Shawn Michaels was in that structured environment to get him to that point," Booker said. [From 33:50 - 34:17]

Michaels and Cole have pretty similar styles as both are known for their high-flying approach and quickness against their opponents.

WWE legend Booker T made parting thoughts regarding his clarification of previous Adam Cole comments

As the podcast drew near to commercial, Booker T sent a powerful message to those who criticized his comments about Adam Cole. He emphasized that the latter was a good guy, and people were assuming.

"You're just making assumptions about me and what I think about Adam Cole. Adam Cole's a good dude, he's a cool dude and I wanna see him do better," Booker added. [From 35:30 - 35:39]

It would be interesting to see if Booker's clarification on his statements would prompt a response from Cole or if he would just let it slide.

