WWE legend claims Darby Allin isn't the right opponent for CM Punk in AEW

CM Punk should've chosen a heel instead of a babyface like Darby Allin as his first opponent in AEW, according to Booker T. The WWE legend believes the dynamic in the ring will be different if two babyfaces work against each other.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why he wouldn't have chosen to face a babyface if he were CM Punk.

"I want to see it, because I know Darby Allin, he's non-stop. As well as babyface. Babyface-babyface match? For me, I'd have picked a heel. When you're working from a heel-babyface perspective, as far as I'm concerned, the heel doesn't have to be as fast; (he) just has to keep up. As long as I'm able to keep up, I'll be okay. But, when you're working babyface-babyface, both of you guys have to be all out, all the time," said Booker T.

"When you're working matches like that, it's going to test your cardio, especially when it gets to 10, 15, 20 minutes, gets close to 30 (minutes), it's going to weigh on you, because you've got to move. The guy he chose wouldn't be the guy I would've right off the bat," he added.

Booker T thinks fans will expect the CM Punk of old, a high-flyer who throws "caution to the wind". The two-time Hall of Famer believes MJF could have been a better opponent for Punk.

CM Punk names wrestlers he wants to face in AEW

"I’m back, just like Michael Jordan came back, and just like he came back to win championships, I’m back to win championships. That could mean in the ring, outside the ring, help AEW grow and just have a good time."



- CM Punk (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/oSWFKq297p — Honcho🎯 (@P1AllElite) August 23, 2021

Following his AEW debut, CM Punk listed a few stars that he would like to face in the future.

"I get excited about the prospect of me working with [Brian] Pillman, [Will] Hobbs, [Ricky] Starks, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley... never worked with Jon Moxley before. I mean, literally there's everybody. I've never done anything with The Young Bucks, I've never stepped into the ring with Kenny Omega," said Punk.

Punk will have his first pro wrestling match in seven years at next month's All Out pay-per-view, where he will face Darby Allin. Allin will be joined by pro wrestling icon Sting, who will be in his corner at the pay-per-view.

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Catch Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Rick Ucchino's thoughts about Dr. Britt Baker right here.

Edited by Arvind Sriram