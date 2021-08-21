CM Punk reveals which AEW stars he wants to face, hints at more signings

CM Punk made his debut for AEW on Rampage last night, stepping into the pro wrestling world for the first time in more than seven years.

Punk and Tony Khan were part of the AEW media scrum following the show. At one point, CM Punk was asked about who he wanted to face in AEW. Punk pointed out several dream matches, including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley, as well as a number of younger AEW stars he wants to get in the ring with. Punk also seemingly hinted that AEW could be signing more talent:

"I get excited about the prospect of me working with [Brian] Pillman, [Will] Hobbs, [Ricky] Starks, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley... never worked with Jon Moxley before. I mean, literally there's everybody. I've never done anything with The Young Bucks, I've never stepped into the ring with Kenny Omega. I think there are so many 'dream matches', I think that's what people would call them... just dream situations," Punk revealed.

"I don't know who else is coming, you [turns to Tony Khan] probably know. You're the boss and all that. There are so many possible combinations to get excited about and it just feels alive. I'm jazzed to be here. I'm excited to be here," said Punk.

Following his WWE departure in early 2014, CM Punk hadn't really stepped into a pro wrestling ring, apart from a couple of rumored indie dates under a mask, until his debut on AEW Rampage last night.

CM Punk got a raucous reception from fans in his hometown of Chicago and quickly explained why he had been out of the ring for so many years before challenging Darby Allin to a match at AEW All Out.

Punk also had a special treat for the fans in attendance, a CM Punk ice cream bar for every fan on their way out after the show.

