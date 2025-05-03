Braun Strowman to debut in AEW as a heel and immediately align with top star? Exploring the possibility

Braun Strowman is no longer in WWE after he was released from his contract. This came as a shock to many fans because, despite his lack of action inside the ring, he was still considered a big star.

Ad

He has now left the company where he made his mark, and there will be one man who will try to bring him to his company, and that is AEW president Tony Khan. Tony Khan has signed a lot of former WWE Superstars before, and he will likely want to sign Strowman too.

If he does manage to sign Braun, he could pair him up with another heel wrestler who also worked in WWE before and that is none other than Ricochet. Both Ricochet and Braun Strowman have history together as they were a tag team in WWE from 2022 to 2023.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given their history together and Ricochet's current dynamic, it will be interesting to see what plans Tony might have for them.

Braun Strowman reveals how he felt missing WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 was a huge success. The two-day event saw the likes of John Cena win the WWE Title and Paul Heyman turn heel on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

There were still many stars missing, but one name that stood out was Braun Strowman. Strowman was nowhere to be found over the course of the two days, and he recently broke his silence when a fan pointed that out to him on social media.

Ad

Replying to a fan’s message, the former WWE star wrote:

“Just doing my Job!!!!! Much love to my fans!!!!”

Expand Tweet

With the company now releasing him, there is a very good chance that he will end up in AEW and, therefore, work under Tony Khan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More