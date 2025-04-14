Braun Strowman addresses not being booked for WrestleMania 41

After losing to Jacob Fatu a couple of weeks back, it now seems like Braun Strowman may not compete at WrestleMania 41. The Monster Among Men recently sent a message regarding possibly missing the show.
Strowman was in contention to challenge LA Knight for the US Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, after losing to Jacob Fatu on the April 4 episode of SmackDown, he lost his chance to fight for the gold.
Now, with the premium live event hardly days away, it's all but given that Strowman will not compete in front of the Las Vegas fans. A fan recently wrote on X that despite being one of WWE's most selfless performers who seldom rejected any pitches, the company had nothing for Braun Strowman to do at 'Mania 41.
The former Universal Champion was quick to react to the post and thanked his fans for supporting him. Check out Strowman's post below:
"Just doing my Job!!!!! Much love to my fans!!!!" wrote Strowman.
Dutch Mantell was impressed with Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu's match on SmackDown
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Dutch Mantell lavished praise on Strowman and Fatu's memorable Last Man Standing match on WWE SmackDown. Mantell added that the brutal contest was also a great way to end their feud for now as Fatu gears up to challenge for the United States Title.
"I'll tell you a match they worked hard, but I don't see where they could, they've ended it now, I hope. Braun Strowman and Fatu, they had a pretty good match, I guess."
Even though Strowman hasn't been announced for 'Mania yet, he still has a chance to end the week on a high. WWE has confirmed the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal for this week's SmackDown, and The Monster Among Men is the perfect candidate to not just appear in the match but potentially win it altogether.