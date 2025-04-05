WWE legend impressed by Jacob Fatu's dominant show on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Veteran WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Jacob Fatu demolishing his opponent, Braun Strowman, on SmackDown. The star was in action this week.
Jacob Fatu overcame The Monster of All Monsters in a Last Man Standing Match. The two men put each other through tables and slammed unforgiving steel chairs on each other in the brutal encounter. However, Fatu was too good for the former Universal Champion and picked up the win to earn the right to challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell mentioned that the WWE creative team put a lot of thought into the Strowman vs. Fatu feud. The veteran manager felt that this week's encounter could be the final exclamation point with the Samoan Werewolf going over. He felt the two stars had a really good match and set the tone for the show.
"I'll tell you a match they worked hard, but I don't see where they could, they've ended it now, I hope. Braun Strowman and Fatu, they had a pretty good match, I guess." [From 3:55 onwards]
Jacob Fatu has a lot of momentum heading into WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if LA Knight retains the US title against the Samoan Werewolf at The Show of Shows.
