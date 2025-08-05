Braun Strowman to Make Stunning AEW Debut with Forgotten Star as His Tag Team Partner? Looking at the Chances

Braun Strowman is one of the most intimidating names in the wrestling world, and it is a genuine surprise that he is not wrestling for a big company right now. He has had a few great years in WWE, and it just so happens that he is a free agent right now.That means he could go and wrestle for anyone. Tony Khan is known to be making a lot of signings from WWE, and he will no doubt have his sights set on Strowman. The Monster Among Men could be willing to make a move as long as the booking is great.If he does end up moving to AEW, then he will have the chance to team up with a forgotten star and form a tag team. That is none other than Wardlow. He, like Braun Strowman, is a big man who has not been in the thick of things. If the WWE star does end up coming to AEW, pairing him up with Wardlow will no doubt be a great thing. They could also form a legitimate competition for the Hurt Syndicate, creating a great rivalry.Omos praises Braun StrowmanOmos and Braun Strowman had a great match at Crown Jewel in 2022. However, Omos was not so fortunate, ending up on the losing side, unlike Braun, who won the match.During a recent appearance with Chris Van Vliet, Omos broke character to praise Strowman. He said:“Braun [Strowman] is a big fella, man. Braun, I love him. He's a big fella, but he's a great worker. So obviously, to have a great match, it takes two dancing partners. [sic] It's like Tango. Yeah, he [made the match look good] did, man. I give him a lot of credit because he guided me, he helped me, because I'm still learning. So, I give him credit. But yeah, that was a great match.”It is great to see a former rival speak so highly of Strowman. He will no doubt be delighted after listening to this.