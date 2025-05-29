"I love him" - Omos breaks character & praises former WWE World Champion

WWE Superstar Omos recently broke character and acknowledged one of his former rivals. The 7 ft giant shared his thoughts on his singles match with a former Universal Champion.
At Crown Jewel 2022, Omos locked horns with Braun Strowman in a one-on-one bout. Interestingly, despite The Nigerian Giant's overwhelming physical control for most of the contest, he was unable to claim the victory.
During an appearance with INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former RAW Tag Team Champion broke character and spoke highly of Braun Strowman, calling him a "great worker." He stated that the former WWE Universal Champion was a skilled performer who helped make their encounter look good. He further noted that he was still learning and attributed the quality of their match to the 41-year-old veteran's guidance.
"Braun [Strowman] is a big fella, man. Braun, I love him. He's a big fella, but he's a great worker. So obviously, to have a great match, it takes two dancing partners. [sic] It's like Tango. Yeah, he [made the match look good] did, man. I give him a lot of credit because he guided me, he helped me, because I'm still learning. So, I give him credit. But yeah, that was a great match," he said. [From 43:37 to 44:00]
Omos admits he was starstruck after meeting WWE Hall of Famer for the first time
In the same interview, The Nigerian Giant shared details of his first-ever meeting with The Undertaker. Triple H facilitated the introduction between the wrestling veteran and the young star at NXT's Full Sail facility.
Omos revealed he was starstruck and shocked after he encountered the WWE Hall of Famer for the first time.
"I remember the first time I met him. I was at NXT, this is when we were still filming at Full Sail. I’m walking to gorilla in the back, and I see Hunter [Triple H]. Hunter goes, 'Hey, I have a special surprise for you.' He [Undertaker] just walks out, and I rarely get starstruck. I just go, 'Oh, it's The Undertaker!' He goes, 'Hey, big fella,' and he just gave me a big hug. I was shocked. I was shook," he said.
The 31-year-old has not wrestled on WWE television for over a year now. It remains to be seen when Omos will return to in-ring action again.