7-foot WWE star admits he was starstruck upon meeting The Undertaker for the first time

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker dedicated nearly four decades of his life to the wrestling business. Among the current WWE Superstars who hold immense respect for The Deadman is Omos. The seven-foot giant recently opened up about his unforgettable first encounter with the legendary figure.

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, Omos recalled being profoundly starstruck upon meeting the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He described the moment at NXT's Full Sail facility when Triple H introduced them as a "special surprise."

The former RAW Tag Team Champion shared that he was shocked and also received a large hug from The Undertaker, initiating their bond.

"I've been blessed from the first day. I remember the first time I met him. I was at NXT; this is when we were still filming at Full Sail. I’m walking to Gorilla in the back, and I see Hunter [Triple H]. Hunter goes, 'Hey, I have a special surprise for you.' He [Undertaker] just walks out, and I rarely get starstruck. I just go, 'Oh, it's The Undertaker!' He goes, 'Hey, big fella,' and he just gave me a big hug. I was shocked. I was shook. I couldn't believe my eyes, and from that day, it just became, like, a bond," Omos said. [H/T: CVV]

WWE star Omos claims The Undertaker has been a great influence on him

In the same interview, The Nigerian Giant likened The Phenom to a father figure. The 31-year-old star credited The Undertaker for having a profound influence on his pro wrestling career.

Omos also stated that he admired the Hall of Famer for crafting an iconic character that would remain immortal.

"He's pretty much like a [dad] because he can't be my dad, sorry Taker, but he's been such a great influence on me, and I appreciate him. We talk quite often. He gives me advice. Whenever I'm trying to figure out a match or a spot, I always ask, 'What would [The] Undertaker do?' Because I do admire how he's been able to transcend the business, because he has built one of those characters that, even after he passes, that character is going to be forever," he said. [H/T: CVV]

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been off television for over a year, with his last appearance coming on the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown. Fans are left wondering when Omos will make his anticipated return to in-ring action on WWE TV.

