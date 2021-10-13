5 ways Bray Wyatt can make his AEW debut: Rivalry renewed with ex-WWE star, new leader of popular faction

Bray Wyatt's next wrestling destination has become one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling today. The Eater of Worlds was arguably the most surprising WWE release this year.

At this point, a possible move to All Elite Wrestling makes the most sense, especially when Tony Khan's promotion has become a rising juggernaut in just two years of its inception. Given Wyatt's creative genius in and out of the ring, he could be a great addition to the already star-studded roster.

Numerous recent reports swirling have suggested his next possible move. Last month, fans expected Wyatt to show up on the Dynamite episode, produced as a tribute to his late friend Brodie Lee. However, that ended up becoming mere talk.

Fightful Select has reported that IMPACT Wrestling has shown interest in signing the former Universal Champion. Despite these reports, Tony Khan isn't likely to let go of soon to be the biggest free agent in the wrestling market.

Now, without further ado, let's take a look at five ways Bray Wyatt can make his AEW debut.

#5 AEW start making cryptic vignettes hinting at Bray Wyatt's arrival

Bray Wyatt holds a unique persona, which is why his AEW debut shouldn't be like every other ex-WWE Superstar arrival that shockingly showed up to interrupt someone in the main event.

If we recall any of the recent arrivals, be it CM Punk or Bryan Danielson, it was possibly the worst kept secret among fans. But Tony Khan will have the opportunity to build on the anticipation and hype surrounding Wyatt's debut.

The company can start showing cryptic vignettes on Dynamite episodes every week, thus keeping fans in bated breath. AEW certainly gives wrestlers significant creative control over their on-screen characters.

Wyatt may not have the rights to his Fiend character, but he could always bring something similar or even more spooky. Through vignettes, he can show a dark entity coming back to life.

When the time is right, Bray Wyatt could eventually show up and put the entire locker room on notice.

#4 Bray Wyatt can reignite his feud with Bryan Danielson in AEW

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Daniel Bryan looked like a million bucks in that match. Probably Bray Wyatt’s best match as The Fiend. Daniel Bryan looked like a million bucks in that match. Probably Bray Wyatt’s best match as The Fiend. https://t.co/6CGXoV0ODN

AEW could set the wrestling world ablaze by having Bray Wyatt target his old foe, Bryan Danielson. Both men have an enormous history with each other, dating back to their time in WWE.

Bryan, being an in-ring technician, tends to bring out the best in his opponents. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that The American Dragon played a pivotal role in making The Fiend an unstoppable force.

The Eater of the Worlds would need an opponent of his caliber to kickstart his All Elite Wrestling career, and there's currently no one better than Bryan. Their potential feud could take the internet by storm.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das