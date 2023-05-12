Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy should return alongside former WWE star to pose a threat to Roman Reigns' titles

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated the sports entertainment giant for the past two years. However, if Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy return alongside Erick Redbeard (Rowan), his reign could finally be over.

Wyatt has not been seen since his feud with Bobby Lashley, which was initially meant to evolve into a match at WrestleMania 39. While many have speculated that he could be upset with his booking in light of Vince McMahon's return, the star could have taken some time away to recruit Redbeard to return alongside him.

While Wyatt has had a handful of different gimmicks since his Wyatt Family days, many fans would argue that he was at his best during that run. With Erick Redbeard and Uncle Howdy at his side, Bray Wyatt could be a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns and even potentially dethrone The Tribal Chief.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt reportedly wants to work with Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan Bray Wyatt reportedly wants to work with Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan https://t.co/WqXcC3EzQZ

Redbeard recently made a very cryptic post on social media that seemed to hint that his pro wrestling career is far from over. In light of the post, fans quickly took to the comment section to speculate whether he could be hinting at a WWE return.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

The former WWE Superstar believes bad habits are holding indie wrestlers back from breaking into major promotions

Outside of his work in the Stamford-based promotion, Erick Redbeard has wrestled in numerous indie promotions around the US. Additionally, he's even been crowned the World Heavyweight Champion in two different indie promotions.

During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.com, Redbeard recalled having to unlearn many of his indie wrestling habits and how it's something preventing stars from breaking into the WWE.

"You have to be untaught a lot of bad habits that you have on some of these indies if you are not working guys. And I think that's something that molds the performer is - you need to work [with] as many people as possible that are better than you... Unfortunately, there's a lot of indies where guys are stuck in certain spots and areas... and they got bad habits." [22:31 to 23:06]

While it remains to be seen if Erick Redbeard will return to a major promotion at this stage, he clearly has many potential angles in either WWE or AEW if given the chance.

Poll : 0 votes