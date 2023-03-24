Fans lose their minds as former WWE star shares a cryptic photo on Twitter

Former WWE Superstar and Wyatt Family member Erick Redbeard has left fans clamoring for answers with his recent cryptic tweet.

Erick Redbeard fka Erick Rowan was let go by WWE in 2020, as a part of the company's budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been actively wrestling on the independent scene since his release and has also appeared on AEW programming.

Erick Redbeard recently shared a cryptic post on his official Twitter handle. The post shows a photo of a door being ajar with a not-so-telling caption.

"Just because the doors open, doesn’t mean your [sic] invited…"

Fans seemed quite excited while some were confused over Erick Redbeard's cryptic post.

Erick Redbeard commented on whether he watches WWE programming

So far, the former WWE star hasn't provided an explanation with regard to the cryptic tweet. His fans would love to hear more about what he has in store for them in the near future.

Erick Redbeard made a name for himself during his initial stint with The Wyatt Family in 2012 until its dissolution in 2014. Redbeard, Luke Harper, and Bray Wyatt were three of the most terrifying entities in all of WWE back then.

The former Erick Rowan also won the SmackDown Tag Team Title twice, once with Luke Harper and another time with Daniel Bryan. He is also a former NXT Tag Team Champion.

Last year, Redbeard spoke with WrestlingNewsCo and was asked if he watches Wyatt on WWE TV. He stated that he was sure to watch The Fiend's debut.

“Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his debut and what he said and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding, it’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those." [H/T Fightful]

Wyatt is currently out of action due to a rumored illness. He was seemingly going to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 before being taken off TV due to his reported health issues.

As for Redbeard, only time will tell what's the meaning behind his cryptic tweet and whether a return to his former stomping grounds is on the cards.

