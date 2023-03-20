Bray Wyatt ill; WWE status revealed - Reports

A major update on WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has emerged ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt is currently out of action due to a "physical issue" as per recent reports. Before the reports emerged, Wyatt was involved in a program with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, with the duo seemingly scheduled to square off at WrestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently made an appearance on TSN Radio's Sunday Night's Main Event. Meltzer made it clear that he wasn't given an answer when he asked his WWE sources if Bray Wyatt would wrestle Lashley at 'Mania.

"He's ill. He was supposed to be at the show Friday and he was not so he's still ill. They did do a quick tease of him so he's not gone from the company. When I asked this week if he was going to be wrestling Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, I did not get an answer and they did not promote that match on either show at all."

Meltzer acknowledged the speculation that Wyatt has quit WWE and stated that he's still with the company.

"I was not given an answer so my gut is that it's up in the air. I was not told a no, I was not told a yes. I was just told that he is ill. I guess it's out of their hands right now. But he's still with the company. I know there's people who think that he quit the company but they did do a tease on Friday Night SmackDown show..." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

WWE made a Bray Wyatt tease amidst reports of his absence due to "physical issues"

Fans who watched this week's WWE SmackDown are aware that Wyatt wasn't featured on the show. WWE did tease Wyatt during a backstage segment, though. LA Knight was involved in a backstage brawl with WWE legend Rey Mysterio. Before the brawl, fans noticed a Wyatt logo in the background while Kayla Braxton tried to interview Knight.

What could the Wyatt tease mean? With WrestleMania 39 mere days away, the WWE Universe is clamoring for answers in regards to Wyatt's status for The Show of Shows. We'll share more updates on the same as and when they become available.

What do you think? Will Bray Wyatt end up appearing at WrestleMania 39?

