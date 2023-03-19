Bray Wyatt collaborator has left WWE - Reports

Bray Wyatt's fresh run in WWE after his return last year looked to be quite promising, but now seems to be falling off the rails as time goes on with his longtime collaborator gone from the promotion.

The former Universal Champion started with a clean slate and looked to tell a new story to his fans. The storyline began with the introduction of a new character in Wyatt's deep mythology called "Uncle Howdy," and the fans were hooked to see it.

His latest feud to explore the story that would've led him on the road to WrestleMania 39 against Bobby Lashley has now seemingly derailed over a "physical issue."

Now one of Bray Wyatt's closest collaborators, Nick Manfredini, is no longer by his side. Fightful Select reported that Manfredini had been working in WWE for a long time but left the company earlier this year.

This departure occurred sometime before Bray was reported to have been sidelined from WrestleMania due to an undisclosed illness.

WWE veteran says Bray Wyatt's 'physical issue" is a cover-up to hide the real reason for his absence

Bray Wyatt has been one of the hottest commodities in the company ever since his return, with fans being invested in his every angle. Unfortunately, the New Face of Fear is on track to miss WrestleMania 39 because of a 'physical issue.'

Wyatt was looking to start a fresh feud with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and take it all the way to a singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. But his absence has cast a large gray cloud over the bout coming to fruition at Mania,

Speaking over on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he believes the story behind Wyatt missing WrestleMania is much deeper than we're being let on.

The veteran further said that WWE perhaps had realized their mistake of letting the former Universal Champion have creative freedom and took him off TV with a fake reason to reevaluate.

Mantell also gave his personal opinion over Bray Wyatt's current run, believing it to have failed big-time.

"He [Bray Wyatt] is allegedly injured, correct? What's the matter with him? I think his feelings are hurt. Well, that's a really good way to cover it! But I think, and I've said this before, I think they kind of gave Bray creative license over his character and his way of treading into the show, but it didn't work. It didn't work, and I think they are going to have to take him back to the shop and overhaul him and try another way because, this Fun House cr*p, I never liked it anyway. But I think he has not only failed but failed big time," Mantell said. [ 1:08:20 to 1:09:30]

