5 Stars who could debut in AEW as the Joker in Britt Baker's Owen Hart Foundation bout

Britt Baker will be facing a surprise entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. After successfully defeating Danielle Kamela to qualify for the tournament, the former AEW Women's World Champion could be facing her toughest opponent yet.

In the past, AEW has usually allocated the "Joker Entrant" to the debut or return of a star. Most notably, Ruby Soho (an old enemy of Baker) debuted in AEW as the Joker in the previous Casino Battle Royal.

This list will dive straight into 5 possible stars who could debut in AEW as the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Joker entrant.

5. Nia Jax could make her return to wrestling as Britt Baker's Joker opponent

Jax making her way to the ring during a WWE match.

Nia Jax is a one-time WWE RAW Women's Champion, as well as a two-time Women's Tag-Team Champion. Jax had a lengthy run with WWE, as the star was signed to the promotion for 7 years before being released in 2021.

While Nia might not be every fan's favorite wrestler, the star could be a viable competitor for AEW's Britt Baker. The two stars could have a "David and Goliath" bout, possibly elevating both athletes and allowing Jax to shake off the bad fan perception she currently has.

4. Candice LeRae has history with Britt Baker and Adam Cole

Candice LeRae was signed with WWE in 2017 until her contract expired on May 6, 2022. After a decent run with the promotion, notably leading The Way stable alongside her real-life husband, Johnny Gargano. LeRae only captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Indi Heartwell.

During the star's run with Pro-Wrestling Guerilla, LeRae often came to blows with male stars. Most notably, the star even challenged Adam Cole for his PWG World Championship. In AEW, she could restart her feud with Baker from Absolute Intense Wrestling, in which she never lost to the D.M.D.

3. Tay Conti could make her way into the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as the Joker entrant

Conti could be a monster heel compared to Baker.

Tay Conti is one of the most hated stars on the AEW roster. The two have some history between each other, as they have stepped into the squared circle in the past. Unfortunately for the Brazillian star, she was unable to pick up the championship from the then champion.

With a new, more ruthless persona, Conti could easily be the Joker entrant and finally defeat Britt Baker. Not only would this result in a turn for the D.M.D. being seen as a babyface, but Conti could build up a massive amount of heat. Before long, fans could end up seeing the star as a legitimate heel star.

2. Paige VanZant could finally debut in AEW as The Joker

The former UFC and Bareknuckle fighter first made her appearance alongside America's Top Team. The star initially seemed to be building up to a feud or match against former AEW star Brandi Rhodes. Since then, Paige VanZant has similarly looked to be building up to a feud with Tay Conti.

While VanZant is likely to end up facing off against Conti, an interesting twist would be to debut her against former Women's World Champion, Britt Bakter. Baker is a far more established name, and if Paige can hold her own against the former champion, she'll look far more legitimate going into her first real match.

1. Athena/Ember Moon could join her fellow former WWE stars in AEW

Could the former NXT Women's Champion make her way into AEW?

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, was signed to the promotion for six years before being released in November 2021. During her run, the star held both the NXT Women's Championship as well as the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Britt Baker has never clashed with Athena, and as such the two athletes would both be in unknown waters. Fans will also have no idea what to expect when the two stars come face-to-face, making this bout a truly unpredictable match-up.

