Britt Baker may not return to AEW alone

Last year, Britt Baker was reportedly involved in a backstage fight with MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout. Following that, rumors started swirling that she had a fallout with AEW President Tony Khan.

Baker's absence from in-ring action added fuel to the fire, with many fans feeling that she was on her way out of the company. But that's seemingly not the case. She could soon make a comeback alongside Jamie Hayter.

Britt Baker and AEW are on good terms

Baker last wrestled on AEW TV on November 13, 2024. Despite her absence from the ring, some recent reports have indicated she and Tony Khan are on good terms. The DMD is away from All Elite Wrestling because of some non-wrestling projects.

The former Women's World Champion has a lot of time on her deal with AEW. Hence, she is expected to be back soon. Baker could show up on the company's programming alongside Hayter, who had her last match for All Elite Wrestling on January 22, 2025.

Baker and Jamie Hayter have a past

Many fans are missing both Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in action. AEW could bring them back together as a heel duo. The two combined forces in All Elite Wrestling a few years ago.

Soon after Jamie Hayter signed with AEW in 2021, she aligned with Britt Baker. They even called themselves The Pillar and The Killer in AEW. Upon their comeback, the duo could target Timeless Toni Storm and go after the AEW Women's World Championship.

Baker and Hayter need a push in AEW

Baker and Hayter are former AEW Women's World Champions. They were at the top of their game a few years ago. A series of injuries sidelined both stars in 2023. They returned in 2024 but couldn't regain their momentum in the company.

The DMD had a short rivalry with Mercedes Mone, while Hayter feuded with Saraya. AEW needs to push both the absent stars to attract more eyeballs to the women's division. Booking Hayter and Baker as a team would help the creative team kill two birds with one stone.

