Major update on Britt Baker and AEW's relationship amid absence - Reports

Britt Baker hasn't been seen on AEW TV for the past few months. New details have come to light regarding her relationship with the company.

Baker was the first woman signed to AEW in 2019, and she was the pillar of the women's division during the initial years of the company. However, she has become a topic of discussion in recent months due to her behavior backstage.

There have been several reports of issues with her backstage, including claims that even Tony Khan has become frustrated with her conduct, which is why she hasn't been seen on TV for the past couple of months. This situation fueled speculation that Baker could be on her way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, according to reports from Fightful Select, Baker still has quite a lot of time left on her deal with AEW, and there are private reasons for her time off currently. It is also reported that she is open to returning to the company.

Mariah May claims that Britt Baker is avoiding her amid her absence

Britt Baker's last AEW match took place on the 13th November episode of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford. Since then, Baker has been absent from TV, which has raised many eyebrows. Considering Baker is one of the pillars of the women's division, many women want to face her, including Mariah May. However, this dream match might have to be put on hold for some time.

During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with the Classic, Mariah May expressed her desire to face Baker in the ring. However, she claimed that Baker is avoiding her:

“Well, Britt Baker’s avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair, and she can have a shot at my world title." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when Baker will make her return to the ring from her hiatus.

