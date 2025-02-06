Top AEW star accuses Britt Baker of "avoiding" her amid absence

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW TV for quite some time. Now, a top AEW star has accused The D.M.D. of avoiding her.

Within a few months of her AEW debut, Mariah May captured the Women's World Championship from Toni Storm at All In 2024. Since then, she has defended her title against all challengers. Given the depth of the women's division in All Elite Wrestling, there are still some formidable opponents whom she has yet to face.

During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May said that she would love to wrestle Britt Baker but claimed the former AEW Women's World Champion has been avoiding her. However, this is because Baker has not been seen on TV since November 2024. She also named Jamie Hayter has another matchup for her:

“Well, Britt Baker’s avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair, and she can have a shot at my world title." [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Mariah May wants a title vs. title match against Mercedes Mone

Mariah May and Mercedes Mone emerged as two of the most dominant women on the All Elite Wrestling roster last year. Both women had similarly successful runs with their respective titles. However, Mone has also been successful in winning titles across various promotions. Given their recent success, fans want to see a dream match between both these women.

During the same interview, The Glamor said that she wants a title vs. title match against The CEO. She further noted that she is interested in the World Title and the TBS Title and would love to hold both:

“We may as well. I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that? But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the World Champion, she’s not." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if fans will get their dream match between Mariah May and Mercedes Mone in the future.

