AEW DARK Results: Brock Lesnar's lookalike in-ring debut, former WWE Superstar defends his title (02 August 2022)

AEW DARK kicked off last night with an explosive match card featuring 8 bouts. After an impressive Fyter Fest Week 2, the show had quite the boots to fill. Despite this, a number of stars made their debut alongside a star who resembles Brock Lesnar.

AEW DARK Opener: The Trust Busters (Ari Daivari and Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price

SlimJ opened the bout against Tyshaun Price and the two stars initially traded a couple of explosive blows. Ari Daivari then entered the bout, holding Price down before the star tagged Logan Cruz in. Daivari then proceeded to assault Cruz, before bringing SlimJ back into the bout.

The Trust Busters then hit a Double-Neckbreaker onto Cruz, but Daivari instructed SlimJ to give him the win. After the bout, the duo cut a promo as they made their intentions clear on AEW DARK.

Winner: The Trustbusters.

Grade: B+, a brief but entertaining bout. The Trustbusters not only have a catchy theme but a good gimmick that could work in AEW Dynamite.

Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

Willow Nightingale began the bout strongly, quickly locking Harley Cameron into a series of arm and head locks. The stars would then go back and forth, with Cameron picking up momentum after a heavy Russian Legsweep. Nightingale continued to take a beating from Cameron, before reversing her offense into a massive spine-buster.

Nightingale then secured the upperhand, setting up and delivering her Pounce into a Running Senton. She then hit her finisher, the Doctor Bomb, ending off the bout and capturing another victory on AEW DARK.

Winner: Willow Nightingale.

Grade: B, Nightingale continues to dominate on AEW DARK, putting on yet another impressive match.

Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

Diamante kicked off the match with an aggressive offense, overwhelming Rocky Radley within the first few minutes. The two athletes then had back-and-forth roll-up attempts, with the two trading momentum before Diamante attacked Radley in the corner turnbuckle.

Rocky Radley then briefly regained momentum with an explosive kick, but Diamante then reversed her offense into a series of German suplexes. Diamante then firmly locked Radley into her Half-Straightjacket, gaining a submission victory on AEW DARK.

Winner: Diamante.

Grade: B-, an impressive bout that showcased both stars' abilities.

KC Rocker and Caleb Tennity vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto)

Aaron Solo of The Factory opened the bout against Caleb Tennity, who was promptly overwhelmed by the star. Solo then brought Nick Comoroto into the bout, who dominated the far smaller star. KC Rocker followed Tennity into the bout, but was similarly devastated by Comoroto.

Aaron Solo was then briefly taken aback by Caleb's return, before a costly mistake swung momentum back to The Factory. The team then hit their tag-team finisher, capturing their first victory on AEW DARK in months.

Winners: The Factory.

Grade: B, a good showing from The Factory who haven't picked up a win in months.

"The Captain" Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

The two athletes kicked off the match evenly before Jonathan Hudson gained momentum with a strong show of force. However, Shawn Dean then regained the upperhand, flooring Hudson with some striking agility. The aggressive Hudsen didn't relent, dominating Dean in the process.

After maintaining momentum for some time, Jonathan Hudson then lost momentum as The Captain hit a Sky High. Shawn Dean then proceeded to deliver his devastating finisher, The Captain Splash, finishing his opponent off and gaining a decisive victory.

Winner: Captain Shawn Dean.

Grade: B+, a brief bout between two impressive athletes that could have gone for far longer.

Parker Boudreaux vs. Serpentico

Serpentico kicked off the bout by trying to attack Parker Boudreaux, who in turn began to completely manhandle the far smaller star. The far larger star maintained his assault onto Serpentico before hitting his his devastating finisher, capturing the win for himself and the Trust Busters during his AEW DARK debut.

Winner: Parker Boudreaux.

Grade: B+, a decent AEW DARK debut for the "Lesnar-look-alike" that will hopefully translate well into Dynamite.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Wingmen (“Pretty” Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

The Wingmen and The Acclaimed kicked off the bout fairly evenly, with Anthony Bowens taking the momentum early on. Ryan Nemeth then briefly stole the momentum after taking out the entering Max Caster. The Wingmen then used their numbers to overwhelm the star.

Caster then managed to make his way back to Bowens, who quickly entered and took out both Nemeth and Avalon. The Acclaimed then Scoop Slam to a Mic Drop on Peter Avalon, capturing a decisive victory leading up to their upcoming AEW Dynamite bout.

Winners: The Acclaimed.

Grade: B+, The tag team continue to gain momentum as babyfaces after an explosive win on AEW DARK.

AEW DARK Main Event: PAC (C) vs. Connor Mills for the All-Atlantic Championship

AEW DARK's main event kicked off during PAC's Brittain tour, where the star defended the All-Atlantic Championship at REVPRO.

As usual, the All-Atlantic Champion kicked off the match with unbridled aggression, briefly overwhelming Connor Mills. However, the REVPRO star shockingly gained momentum, holding the upperhand over the champion with an impressive offense. The two stars proceeded to push each other to the limit, with PAC briefly regaining momentum before taking a Missile Dropkick from Mills.

As the bout continued, the challenger firmly kept the pressure on the champion, who struggled to regain momentum. The B*stard then finally regained the upperhand after hitting a shocking Avalanche Brainbuster. PAC then delivered his Black Arrow finisher, pinning his opponent and retaining the All-Atlantic Championship.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW youtu.be/pvurLBtsLw4 @BASTARDPAC is STILL #AEW All-Atlantic Champion after an epic battle tonight on #AEW Dark! Is the familiar box-headed figure in the crowd celebrating with the champ, or just keeping a close eye? If you missed the action from tonight, watch it right here .@BASTARDPAC is STILL #AEW All-Atlantic Champion after an epic battle tonight on #AEWDark! Is the familiar box-headed figure in the crowd celebrating with the champ, or just keeping a close eye? If you missed the action from tonight, watch it right here ▶️ youtu.be/pvurLBtsLw4 https://t.co/OTgFSf6Iyk

Winner: PAC (C).

Grade: A+, PAC and Connor Mills truly put on a PPV-worthy match on AEW DARK, with the champion even struggling to come out on top.

