ROH star gives details of conversation with AEW owner Tony Khan before Supercard of Honor

Willow Nightingale is optimistic about her future with AEW and ROH.

After Tony Khan acquired Ring Of Honor, a number of wrestlers were drafted into the new roster. Willow Nightingale, for instance, was recently invited by Khan to wrestle in his promotion.

She broke into the scene on national TV over the last year, where she competed in the ROH women's division and then wrestled on All Elite Wrestling television. Earlier this month, she faced off against Mercedes Martinez at Supercard of Honor.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Willow reflected on her reaction to Tony Khan owning ROH and how she came to be in the Supercard of Honor match against Mercedes:

"I was sitting at the table with my boyfriend watching TV when Tony Khan announced he now owns Ring of Honor. 'I don't know what this means for me.' I was waiting to see what was next. A couple weeks ahead of Supercard of Honor, he reached out to me and asked me if I wanted to do the show. 'Obviously, yes, please, thank you. Let's figure this out.'" (H/T: Fightful)

When asked about her future at AEW/ROH, Willow Nightingale responded on a positive note:

"It's looking positive. I don't have anything solid that I can tell anyone, but things are looking good. I've wrestled there and had nine matches and there were definitely moments on that journey where I was like, 'what is going on?' Moments of frustration, but especially the last couple of weeks, I've been re-affirmed, 'trust the process, keep going.' Stay on this journey folks." (H/T: Fightful)

Willow Nightingale's recent match at AEW Rampage also caught the attention of veterans

Willow Nightingale faced off against Red Velvet on the previous episode of AEW Rampage. This match caught the attention of veterans like Dutch Mantell, who disagreed with the booking decision.

While she failed to secure the win, her skill and style were impressive enough to leave an impact on the audience.

