"I don't think Martha was ever going to reconcile with the WWE" - Owen Hart's brothers react to AEW's new partnership

In light of the recent partnership between AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation, Ross and Bruce Hart commented that it could turn out to be a positive step.

Last week, AEW broke the internet after announcing its new partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. This allows AEW to use Hart's likeness and name to distribute merchandise and even feature him in the upcoming AEW console video game.

However, the biggest story emerging from the situation was the announcement of the annual Owen Hart cup. The tournament will serve as a platform for wrestlers to showcase their skills and strive to achieve the accolade that could elevate them.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, Owen Hart's brothers Bruce and Ross shared their thoughts on the new partnership:

"I applaud it if it's sincere and it sounds like it is. On the record, they should contact Ross and myself for [being] as close to Owen as anyone and both of us had a lot to do with watching Owen's career and being integral parts of his rise. I'd be more than happy to give them some suggestions and endorsement if it enhanced the whole thing," Bruce Hart said.

Ross Hart also added what he thinks of the entire situation:

"If it's something that positively celebrates Owen's image, I'm all in favour of that. I don't think Martha [Hart] is ever going to reconcile with the WWE over Owen's death and their handling of the criminal investigation afterward. That was never gonna happen and he was never gonna be inducted in their Hall of Fame. I think [the AEW-Owen Hart Foundation partnership] could be a very positive thing if it's done well . . . I think it could be positive thing if they do something for the Hart foundation as well which was a great fundraising charity foundation that Martha established," said Ross Hart.

Following Owen Hart's unfortunate passing, his wife, Dr. Martha Hart, established The Owen Hart Foundation. The non-profit organization works worldwide to improve the lives of the less fortunate. You can visit the website here.

Who could be the winner of the first Owen Hart cup in AEW?

While AEW has yet to announce a schedule for the tournament, fans are already speculating on the potential winner of the Owen Hart cup. Based on the prestige and honor linked with Owen Hart's name, it is likely that the tournament will serve the purpose of raising young stars to the next level.

Given that Hart himself is one of the best technical wrestlers of all time, it would be fitting for a similar star to win the Owen Hart cup. Jungle Boy is a fan-favorite in this regard.

Known for his incredible agility, the 24-year-old has exhibited technical skills in the past, such as in his match against Dax Harwood on Dynamite.

What do you think of AEW's partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation? Who will be the winner of the first-ever Owen Hart Cup? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

