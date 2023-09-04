Bryan Danielson references Bray Wyatt before AEW All Out

AEW star Bryan Danielson made an emotional reference to the late Bray Wyatt on the Zero Hour pre-show ahead of tonight's All Out pay-per-view. Danielson will take on Ricky Starks in a strap match at All Out, and it will no doubt be a great watch, given it is his first match back from injury.

In a promo on the All Out: Zero Hour pre-show, an emotionally charged Danielson called out Ricky Starks and also made a reference to the last time he fought Bray Wyatt in a strap match.

"The last time I was in a strap match, it was with someone I love, and we beat the sh*t out of each other! I don’t love you.. I don’t even like you!" Danielson said.

Danielson and Wyatt had one of the most compelling rivalries in WWE in early 2014. What started off as a bitter feud ended with The American Dragon joining the Wyatt Family. He even went on to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles with Erick Rowan.

He ultimately turned on the Wyatts and started his push for the WWE World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 30, which he ultimately won at the peak of the famed YES movement.

