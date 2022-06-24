Who is likely to be Bryan Danielson's replacement at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door?

Bryan Danielson will unfortunately have to miss the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view as well as his highly anticipated Blood and Guts match next week.

During the most recent AEW Dynamite, Danielson made his way to the ring to announce his exclusion from the two events. While fans lamented the news, the star took a moment to declare just how good he still is. To put the cherry on top, he announced that a handpicked replacement will take his place in both bouts and debut at Forbidden Door.

Unfortunately for fans, The American Dragon was not privy to revealing who the replacement would be, leaving fans reeling. Since his promo, fans have been left with one question: Who could possibly be replacing Bryan Danielson?

The replacement star also seems set to join The Blackpool Combat Club, meaning whoever fights in his stead will be a permanent part of AEW. Since Danielson handpicked his replacement, the star is bound to have violent tendencies.

With the list of top Free Agents in wrestling being very thin at the moment, only two stars could realistically take The American Dragon's place. Both former WWE Superstars Cesaro and Johnny Gargano could possibly be Bryan Danielson's replacements.

Danielson has some history with both stars - more so Cesaro, whom he fought on many occasions in Ring of Honor. The two former WWE Superstars would also make a good fit for The Blackpool Combat Club and add more combat prowess to AEW.

Fans online seem to believe that Cesaro will be Bryan Danielson's replacement

While there has been no official announcement on whether or not the former WWE Superstar will indeed replace The American Dragon, many seem to believe he will.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their hopes and opinions, and The Swiss Superman seems to be the lead candidate for many:

"Imagining Cesaro as Bryan Danielson’s replacement vs ZSJ at Forbidden Door:" - @dstnbrwr Tweeted.

Dustin Brewer @dstnbrwr Imagining Cesaro as Bryan Danielson’s replacement vs ZSJ at Forbidden Door: Imagining Cesaro as Bryan Danielson’s replacement vs ZSJ at Forbidden Door: https://t.co/W5VnXYQoOj

"Danielson’s pick is obviously Cesaro. It has to be #AEWDynamite" - @reigns_era Tweeted.

With the Forbidden Door PPV set to take place this weekend on the 26th of July, fans won't have to wait too long to receive their answer.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far